Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen girl, 11, left ‘shaken’ by attempted robbery as police search for pair of school-age boys

By Craig Munro
March 28, 2022, 5:17 pm Updated: March 28, 2022, 8:26 pm
police scotland officer
Police said they are looking for two males, believed to be of school age.

An 11-year-old girl in Aberdeen has been left “extremely shaken” by an attempted robbery, with detectives now searching for two boys of school age.

The girl was walking on a footpath between Ashwood Grange and Jesmond Grange in Bridge of Don at around 7.30pm last Thursday when she was approached by a pair of males.

Police said they were “both believed to be of school pupil age”, but did not indicate if they appeared to be younger, older or the same age as the girl.

They made an unsuccessful attempt to steal from her, and then ran off in the direction of Ashwood Grange.

Girl uninjured but ‘shaken’

One of the males was around 5ft 5in tall, and he was wearing all black clothing including a North Face beanie hat and Nike Airmax 97 trainers.

The other was slightly smaller, and was also dressed all in black.

Detective Constable Grant Hardie said: “The girl involved was physically uninjured but was left extremely shaken by this incident.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any disturbance in the area or who believes they may be able to identify the two males involved to come forward.”

Anyone who may be able to provide information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 3411 of March 24, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

