Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Diehard Aberdeen fan celebrates 100th birthday with trip to see the Dons – 75 years after seeing them win Scottish Cup

By Ellie Milne
April 4, 2022, 2:15 pm Updated: April 4, 2022, 2:39 pm
The staff and residents at Lethen Park helped Johnny Allan celebrate his 100th birthday. Supplied by Barchester.
An Aberdeenshire care home has gone the extra mile to help one of its residents celebrate his 100th birthday.

Staff and fellow residents at Lethen Park in Portlethen made sure Johnny Allan had a special day filled with surprises.

Mr Allan received a telegram from the Queen to mark his centenary and another royal letter from HM Margrethe, the Queen of Denmark and colonel-in-chief of his old regiment, The Buffs.

Following a celebratory breakfast with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, albeit in cardboard cut-out form, he was gifted a special cake baked by the home’s chef, Nick, and a surprise This is Your Life.

Johnny Allan received a telegram from the Queen for his 100th birthday. Supplied by Barchester.

The lifelong Dons fan was also surprised with a VIP guest experience at Pittodrie where he was able to watch Aberdeen beat Hibernian from the boardroom of directors’ box.

He saw the same two teams play against each other in 1947 when Aberdeen lifted the Scottish Cup for the first time.

A century of memories

Brought up in Aberdeen, Mr Allan left the city’s Normal School at age 14 and got straight to work, spending some time as an usher at City Cinema on George Street.

He went on to become an apprentice plasterer and was part of many large projects, including work at the Dounreay Nuclear Power Station and Balmoral Castle.

During the Second World War, he was called up to the Royal East Kents, known as the Buffs, and carried out war service in North Africa, Italy and Austria.

He married his wife Jessie in 1945 and their son Kenny was born in 1950.

Mr Allan went on to work for Aberdeen District Council until his retirement in 1986 and was a member of the Transport and General Workers’ Union for 49 years.

Johnny Allan has supported Aberdeen FC for more than 90 years. Supplied by Barchester.

The 100-year-old moved to Lethen Park in December 2020 and is “enjoying every minute”.

General Manager Michelle Paterson said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable man as he reaches this amazing milestone.

“Johnny Allan is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as he breaks into his next century.”

