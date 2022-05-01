Nuart Aberdeen artists unveiled – along with images of their works from around the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Nuart Aberdeen artists unveiled – along with images of their works from around the world

By Scott Begbie
May 1, 2022, 8:00 pm Updated: June 7, 2022, 2:04 pm
A stunning work by Martin Whatson who is returning to Nuart Aberdeen after creating the golfer mural on Queen Street in 2017.
A stunning work by Martin Whatson who is returning to Nuart Aberdeen after creating the golfer mural on Queen Street in 2017.

The full line-up of artists for Aberdeen’s Nuart festival has been revealed – along with images of their stunning works from around the world.

In total, 11 globally-acclaimed street artists will arrive in the Granite City next month to transform walls and spaces, all working under the theme of “Reconnect”.

In the mix will be Norwegian street artist Martin Whatson, who took part in Aberdeen’s first Nuart festival, creating a hugely popular mural of a golfer on Queen Street in 2017.

Spanish artist Elisa Capdevila’s large-scale murals offer evocative slices of everyday life.

The artists – hailing from all parts from Scotland to Morocco – will be creating both huge murals and more intimate smaller works during the festival, which will run from June 9 to 12.

Organisers of the award-winning event, brought to the city by Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen City Council, said this year’s festival would continue to transform the city’s streetscape.

James Klinge, a Glasgow stencil artist, will make his Nuart debut in June.

Striking murals will transform heart of Aberdeen

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “At its heart, Nuart Aberdeen is all about connecting people with the city through the art that is created by the talented street artists which the festival draws.

“Over the years we have played host to groundbreaking street artists and delivered projects that have involved participants from all walks of life and we are excited to see what people make of this year’s programme of events when it is announced soon.”

Spanish artist Pejact uses splashes of colour in his murals.

Included in the line-up is Glasgow stencil artist James Klinge who makes his festival debut and also Spanish artist and activist Jofre Oliveras’ whose striking murals promise new connections with the city’s spaces.

The global appeal and influence of the Nuart  is shown by the inclusion of Spanish artist Pejac who will make a rare appearance as part of the event.

Jofre Oliveras who is taking part in Nuart 2022 is known for the huge scale of his works.

Pejac mainly paints with black to create silhouetted figures and shadows but sometimes uses splashes of colour to show them in a smart and poetic manner in both playful and serious scenes.

His creations have enchanted audiences around the world and organisers say it’s a real coup to secure his place in the 2022 lineup.

Miss Printed places delicate printed collages in city streets.

Portuguese artist Nuno Viegas was originally on the line up for the cancelled 2020 Nuart, but secretly visited the city as part of a ‘lockdown edition’.  His clean and minimal work draws on traditional graffiti for inspiration.

Festival first as great artists get ready to head for Aberdeen

Nuno is looking forward to returning to the city. He said:  “We are finally going to make it happen! It feels great now to join the Nuart Aberdeen family in person once again for the Aberdeen jam!”

Nuno Viegas is looking forward to being part of the Nuart Aberdeen family in person.

Large scale murals will be a feature of the 2022 festival with Barcelona-based Slim Safont’s striking works promising to offer intriguing links to daily lives and popular Copenhagen-based muralist JACOBA aiming to “creatively disrupt our sense of disconnection and indifference”.

Jacoba Niepoort creates haunting works.

As a first the festival also welcome London-based artist and activist for trans rights Erin Holly, whose studio and street-based practice are making an international impact and Spanish artist Elisa Capdevila’s whose large-scale murals promise evocative slices of life reconnected, while Moroccan artist Mohamed L’Ghacham will recreate resonant scenes from everyday life.

Mohamed L’Ghacham who is taking part in Nuart 2022 creates scenes from daily lives.

Completing the line-up is artist Miss Printed from Norway who is sure to delight and surprise with her delicate miniature paper collages which will be placed in the streets.

Nuart aims to help people reconnect with their city

Martyn Reed, who created Nuart in Stavanger in 2001, hopes the “Reconnect” theme of this year’s festival will help “dial down” anxiety and uncertainty created by two years of lockdown and social distancing.

An eye-catching work by Slim Safont who is taking part in Nuart 2022.

He said: “We’re aware of the connections we’ve stretched to the limit or lost during two years of pandemic and enforced isolation. If art presented in a festival format is good for anything, then it’s making connections.

“Art to people, people to place, to the city, to each other, across borders, genders and race. At the very least, I’m hoping it inspires someone to pick up the phone and call their mum. I’d consider that a win.”

Artist and trans rights activist Erin Holly will be creating a new work for Nuart.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen City Council Leader Jenny Laing said she was delighted to see Nuart return and that the announcement of artists taking part would create an air of excitement.

Nuart has captured the hearts and minds of people in Aberdeen

“(Nuart) has truly captured the hearts and minds of the public and we hope to continue to build on that success to further position Aberdeen as a city with a rich and varied cultural offering that locals and visitors from near and far can enjoy,” she said.

Martin Whatson’s golfer on Queen Street, created for the first Nuart Aberdeen in 2017.

Which walls the artists will be working on will be announced later.

A full programme of public events and tours for the Nuart weekend will be announced in the coming weeks, alongside news of a leading street art symposium and other “special announcements” said organisers.

For more information visit 2022.nuartaberdeen.co.uk

Gallery and time-lapses: Aberdeen art festival Nuart through the years

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]