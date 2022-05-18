Concern over historical misconduct allegations against Aberdeen’s new Lord Provost David Cameron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Concern over historical misconduct allegations against Aberdeen’s new Lord Provost David Cameron

By Alastair Gossip
May 18, 2022, 6:46 pm
New Lord Prevost David Cameron. Picture by Kath Flannery.
New Lord Prevost David Cameron. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Aberdeen’s new lord provost believes decade-old allegations of gross misconduct – which forced him from a top job with the Food Standards Agency – will not undermine his civic duties.

SNP councillor David Cameron was voted into the role at a Town House meeting today – a move branded “concerning” by opponents.

The lord provost serves as the civic representative and first citizen of Aberdeen.

They act as ambassadors for the Granite City, hosting hundreds of civic events, as well as chairing full council meetings.

Lord provosts also act as the Queen’s lord lieutenant, attending events on behalf of Her Majesty.

Pictured – Aberdeen Election Count. Steve Delaney (Lib Dem) Picture by Scott Baxter 06/05/2022

As part of his party’s partnership deal with the Liberal Democrats, Steve Delaney has been given the role of deputy lord provost.

Aberdeen Lord Provost David Cameron: ‘I have never been found guilty’

A Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill councillor for 10 years, Mr Cameron first sought election a year after his high profile exit from the board of the FSA.

And he resigned as chairman of the Scottish Food Advisory Committee (SFAC) as accusations of “gross misconduct” – allegedly relating to a female junior employee – were investigated.

Mr Cameron later quit as chairman of NHS Grampian.

At the time he told The P&J the allegations stemmed from a “very trivial” claim made by a female work colleague and insisted CCTV footage would have cleared him of any wrong-doing.

And yesterday he told the P&J he had “never been found guilty in any shape or form”.

Mr Cameron accused top brass at the FSA of meddling in the appeals process as he tried to clear his name.

“I don’t think this undermines my ability to serve as lord provost,” he said.

“I have in the last 10 years been on staff appeal committees because I think everyone deserves a fair chance.

“I completed my terms with NHS Grampian. And I learned a very hard lesson with the FSA, that as a ministerial appointment you have absolutely no employment rights of any sort.

“I realised after a couple of months – and an awful lot of legal fees – that I was on a hiding to nothing in terms of being able to change what they were trying to do to me and as a result of that I needed to move on with my life and I resigned.

“I was accused but never found guilty of anything in any shape or form.

He added: “I have worked with third party organisations, I have been a member of the Foyer board, professionally I have done quite a lot of work with VSA and I have never come across any suggestion I was not appropriate to carry out duties there or with this role here as the first citizen of the city of Aberdeen.”

Lord Provost David Cameron’s hopes of ‘pulling the city together’ met with concern over years-old accusations

After his appointment, Mr Cameron – who was his SNP group’s deputy leader until this month’s election – said he hoped he could “pull people – pull the city – together”.

“I know we will have different views but the more we can pull together the better Aberdeen will benefit.”

Pictured – Aberdeen Election Count.Ward 7: Midstocket and Rosemount. Emma Farquhar, Scottish Conservative and Unionist. Picture by Scott Baxter 06/05/2022

But soon his political opponents were raising concerns about the new lord provost’s past.

Secretary of the council’s Conservative group, Emma Farquhar, said: “This was a concerning choice for lord provost by the SNP.

“The first citizen of the city should be beyond reproach.

The new Midstocket and Rosemount councillor added: “For the SNP and Lib Dems to choose someone who had to resign from high profile roles due to gross misconduct claims and was not reinstated, I find that as a woman concerning.

“That said, it’s up to the lord provost now to make clear that this was in the past and through his work in the new role to be an example of good conduct.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal