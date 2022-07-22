Could YOU pass the Aberdeen taxi driver’s knowledge test? Take our quiz to find out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Aberdeen taxi driver knowledge test has been in the news the past couple of weeks, as the council decides whether it needs an overhaul.

Long periods of inactivity caused by the Covid lockdowns meant a number of drivers retired or left to find more reliable work.

Now things are returning to normal, the city is feeling the pinch.

At peak times, such as on weekends and late at night, people have been faced with very lengthy waits at taxi ranks.

More drivers are badly needed, and at the heart of efforts to shore up recruitment is the taxi driver knowledge test which candidates need to pass to get their licence.

To encourage as many people as possible into the driver’s seat, there have been suggestions that the percentage mark needed for a pass could be lowered, and rules for resitting could be eased. A public consultation is currently underway.

But what does the knowledge test actually involve? And how would you perform on it?

Take our sample quiz below to find out if you would make it as a taxi driver in Aberdeen.

The current pass mark for the test is 75%, meaning if you got 12 out of 15 or more, you passed.

However, taxi bosses in the city want to lower the mark to 60%, so if you got nine or more you could still be in with a shout.