‘It’ll bring the wow factor’: Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society excited new venue will make 70th pantomime extra special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It’ll bring the wow factor’: Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society excited new venue will make 70th pantomime extra special

By Lottie Hood
August 24, 2022, 4:13 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 4:43 pm
Auditions for 70th pantomime are being held by Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society. Supplied by Lewis Platt.
Auditions for 70th pantomime are being held by Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society. Supplied by Lewis Platt.

Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society is hosting auditions this week for its 70th annual pantomime production.

Formally launched in 1953, the group will be celebrating its platinum jubilee year following the big production in December.

First performing Humpty Dumpty as their premiere pantomime in the Old Picture House in Fraserburgh, the society will be hosting this year’s extravaganza in their new venue at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre.

Sign donated by Dame Judi Dench

Committee member, and this year’s producer of Rapunzel, Lynne Fyvie, said the “new home” had brought its challenges.

Moving in in December last year, she added: “Because we’re in a new home, we had no seats, we had no lighting rigs, no stage. We were having to start from scratch.”

Help came in the most unexpected form from theatre legend Dame Judi Dench after secretary of the society and nurse, Lewis Platt, was thanked by the star for his care of her relative. 

Producers of this year’s pantomime Craig Rodgers and Lynne Fyvie in front of the Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society sign donated by Judi Dench. Supplied by Lewis Platt.

After thanking Mr Platt in a video, Dame Judi and fellow star Joanna Lumley joined businesses and local residents in sponsoring some seats in the venue and also donated a new sign.

Mrs Fyvie said Dame Judi was very passionate about local theatre and the “beautiful, massive sign” she gave had given the society a “massive boost”.

New venue brings the ‘wow factor’

Speaking about the brand new pantomime produced with fellow member Craig Rodgers, Mrs Fyvie said the new venue would help bring the “wow factor” for audiences.

“The leisure centre has just opened many more doors for us because it’s a much larger venue,” the Fraserburgh resident added.

“We’ll have the wow factor of just going to a different level. Definitely with our sets because we didn’t have a lot of room off stage before and now we’ve got lots of it.

The new venue is opening more doors for new opportunities. Supplied by Lewis Platt.

“On a production level there is so much more that we can do now. So it’s exciting for our audiences to come and see.”

The pantomime opens on December 12 for a week, and will kick off a year of jubilee celebrations for the club.

Mrs Fyvie, who has been with the society since she was a kid said it was “lovely” to start producing again.

The 49-year-old said: “I haven’t produced for a few years now so it’s just dipping my foot in again, and finding that confidence to step out my comfort zone and do new things.

“And even though I’m a mum now, and your life changes, it’s just coming back to something that I’ve always loved. It’s exciting.”

Want to give everyone that ‘goosebumps’ moment

The mum-of-two started in the Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society by coming in to do hair for the shows.

When she first joined, Mrs Fyvie said: “I probably never, ever felt that I had a talent. But people at that time and who were producing shows saw something in me that I never saw.

A society that is an open door to people of all different skill and experience levels. Supplied by Lewis Platt.

“They gave me lots of opportunities and I actually found my way into the society and started doing choreography and dancing back in that day.”

She added it was a society “for everyone” at all different skill and experience levels.

Mrs Fyvie said: “My passion for the society is that everybody gets an opportunity just to have that moment of being on the stage and getting the goosebumps feeling and just being part of something bigger than yourself and doing something for the community.

“We just want as much people to come to come along and have a try. And it’s a lovely bunch to be involved with.

“We want folk to have fun and if they want to try, please just come along, our door is open to anybody who wants to give it a go.”

Auditions are being held this week on Thursday, August 25 at 7pm and on Sunday, August 28 at 2pm and are open to anyone aged 12 years upwards.

While there will be tough competition, Mrs Fyvie said they will make it fun and there is always another role people can get involved with.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ukrainians gathered in Aberdeen to celebrate national Independence Day. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Tear-stained Ukrainians mark Independence Day in Aberdeen while remembering those at home
Singer Elaine Lennon will play at 10 venues on her Scottish tour. Supplied by Elaine Lennon.
Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour
0
CR0037565 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Susan Stewart. ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............23/08/22
Woman falsely accused man of rape in 'act of revenge' after he showed more…
mark james scott the game
Mark James Scott, one half of north-east hip hop duo SHY & DRS, on…
0
An artist's impression of the replacement Riverbank School, a project now thrown into uncertainty due to soaring construction costs. Picture by Aberdeen City Council.
Warnings price of new Tillydrone School could rocket as council votes to press pause…
0
The interactive map shows how far you can travel within five hours from stations all across the UK and Europe.
Railway travel time map shows how far you can travel within 5 hours —…
0
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Too Good To Go: Should you consider reserving a ?3 mystery bag from Charles Michie's Pharmacy? Picture shows; Too Good To Go: Charles Michie's Pharmacy. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Too Good To Go: Should you consider reserving a £3 mystery bag from Charles…
0
Ian Adam. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
PayPal stalker sent ex-partner 10p with message warning he 'won't give up'
Cherries are one of the integral to the trial.
Like raspberries? You could be perfect for the Rowett Institute's latest study
0
Macduff Aquarium are offering free entry to cyclists.
Macduff Aquarium offers free entry for cyclists during Tour of Britain weekend
0

More from Press and Journal

Ukrainians gathered in Aberdeen to celebrate national Independence Day. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Tear-stained Ukrainians mark Independence Day in Aberdeen while remembering those at home
The Kessock Bridge at Inverness.
Kessock Bridge in Inverness was closed due to 'concern for a person'
0
Singer Elaine Lennon will play at 10 venues on her Scottish tour. Supplied by Elaine Lennon.
Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour
0
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition will have the best pipers in the world attending. Photo: The Northern Meeting Piping Competition.
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition launches first-ever live stream
0
Wick Lifeboat rescued a stranded fisherman.
Wick lifeboat rescues stranded fisherman after his engine breaks down
0
Deputy First Minister John Swinney
GERS report: Does John Swinney's take on Scotland's finances match reality?