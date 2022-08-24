Booming North Sea oil and gas revenues to make Scotland’s deficit smaller than UK’s – report By Erikka Askeland and Andrew Dykes August 24, 2022, 4:17 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 4:20 pm 0 [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business Going by the letter - Is 1st class post really quicker than 2nd? 0 North Sea firms 'stand ready' to cut your fuel bills 1 Seven-figure fish hatchery upgrade unveiled in Wester Ross UK gas producers boost domestic supplies by a quarter in just six months 1 Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support 0 Spar confirms closure of two stores in Aberdeen 0 Hospitality industry facing 'cost of business' crisis warns north hotel boss 0 First power achieved from Seagreen, largest wind farm in Scotland Jobs rocket for Forres as Orbex hires 50 new staff 0 ‘Rapid’ investment needed in Scotland’s ports, Sturgeon tells Scotwind summit More from Press and Journal Tear-stained Ukrainians mark Independence Day in Aberdeen while remembering those at home Kessock Bridge in Inverness was closed due to 'concern for a person' 0 Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour 0 The Northern Meeting Piping Competition launches first-ever live stream 0 Wick lifeboat rescues stranded fisherman after his engine breaks down 0 GERS report: Does John Swinney's take on Scotland's finances match reality?