Aberdeen unveil Gothenburg season-inspired kits for 2022/23 campaign – with away strip set for debut at Buckie tomorrow

By Ryan Cryle
June 24, 2022, 12:01 pm Updated: June 24, 2022, 4:59 pm
Ross McCrorie models Aberdeen's new away kit, while Vicente Besuijen wears the new home strip.
Aberdeen have released the first images of their new Gothenburg season-inspired home and away kits.

Fans are currently on a high following yesterday’s capture of North Macedonian striker Bojan Miovski, and their excitement for the coming campaign has been ramped up further with the belated launch of the Dons’ 2022/23 strips.

The kits pay homage to those worn by Sir Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen team in season 1982/83, when they famously claimed the European Cup Winners’ Cup with a 2-1 victory over Spanish giants Real Madrid at the Ullevi Stadium.

Next May is the 40th anniversary of the magical evening in Sweden, with the new red strip very similar to the one worn on the night.

Of course, the Dons also went on to lift the European Super Cup in a two-legged victory over Germans Hamburg later in 1983 – wearing their white kit as they collected a second piece of European silverware in a matter of months.

Old and new touches

Both the red home strip and white away kit for 2022/23 feature the iconic pinstripes from the early 1980s, as well as a commemorative badge and two stars on the sleeve representing the dual European trophies the club has in the cabinet.

Among the modern touches are logos for new shirt sponsor TEXO – on both the shirts and shorts.

Ross McCrorie in the home top.

Both kits are now available to pre-order in-store and online at afc.co.uk/shop

The club say the pre-order period will remain open until Monday July 18, with kits expected to be dispatched from Thursday August 4, ahead of Aberdeen’ first home league match of the season with St Mirren on Saturday August 6.

Both kits are expected to go on general sale on Friday August 5 – the day before the home Premiership opener against the Buddies.

Dons to debut new away kit at Buckie

Ongoing supply chain delays mean Aberdeen were forced to wait longer than usual to unveil their new kits, which are once again manufactured by sportswear giants Adidas – with the brand saying they understand the “frustration felt by the fans”.

The full Aberdeen 2022/23 strips.

The club already have their away kit and it will receive its maiden first team outing on Saturday, when Jim Goodwin takes his squad to Victoria Park for a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle – a game organised as a testimonial for Jags boss (and former player) Graeme Stewart.

Goodwin’s side will also wear the change kit in the friendlies and Premier Sports Cup matches which fall before the home kit is expected to finally arrive for the team to wear in late July.

Due to the supply chain problems, Aberdeen have advised supporters certain items, including home shorts and socks, goalkeeper kits and children’s mini kits, will not be available to order during the pre-order period, with more details at a later date. The home shorts (adults and kids) may not be available until September.

Press and Journal/Evening Express get it right (almost)

Back in May, we charged P&J/EE graphic designer Mhorvan Park with designing a Gothenburg-inspired modern Aberdeen home top, as well as some other tributes to previous numbers.

Take a look at what he came up with below, with his 1983 reimagining frighteningly close to the new home kit which has now been unveiled officially by Aberdeen.

Great minds…

Is this Gothenburg-inspired Aberdeen concept top the best of our artist’s designs?

