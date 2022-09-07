All the disruption across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire amidst yellow weather warnings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

All the disruption across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire amidst yellow weather warnings

By Lauren Robertson
September 7, 2022, 7:22 am Updated: September 7, 2022, 4:12 pm

It’s a soggy start to the day across most of the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Heavy rain has been falling across much of the region since Tuesday afternoon, causing flooding and disruption in a number of areas.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms throughout the day on Tuesday and has issued a second one which started at 3am on Wednesday morning.

The worst of the storms are forecast to be over by 10am, but the rain and dreich weather are due to keep coming throughout the day.

During this time, residents in Aberdeenshire, Inverness, Elgin and the east of the Highlands can expect difficult driving conditions, public transport delays and the possibility of power cuts.

Weather disruptions in Aberdeenshire

Keep up to date with disruption caused by the bad weather across the north and north-east:

Line closed near Carmont

Due to flooding in that Carmont area, Network Rail has closed the line between Montrose and Aberdeen.

Three people died when a train derailed at Carmont in August 2020 following a thunderstorm.

Earlier this year, it was found that a drain at the crash site was not built to design so couldn’t handle heavy rain.

Network Rail has said it is monitoring today’s flooding on the line “closely”.

A temporary speed restriction has been put in place on trains between Stonehaven and Laurencekirk until 1pm on Wednesday.

ScotRail has advised that this is due to heavy rainfall.

Flood alerts in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highlands

Sepa has issued a number of flood alerts across the north and north-east.

The worst affected areas are expected to be Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross and Great Glen and Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside.

Flooding is expected to be localised due to the nature of the showers, but everyone is advised to stay alert when heading out on the roads on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, some spots in Stonehaven were seen covered with up to seven inches of water.

Flooded areas

Flooding has been reported in the following areas:

  • Oldmeldrum
  • Rothienorman
  • Inverurie
  • Alford
  • Lumphanan
  • Kemnay
  • Dunecht
  • Ellon
  • Westhill
  • Drumoak
  • Beech Road
  • Allenvale Road

Flooding has also been reported on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness eastbound near Dyce on Wednesday morning.

The worst of the flooding is reportedly between the Clinterty and Craibstone roundabouts.

Traffic is currently coping well, but roads could get busier as people head out to work.

There are reports of a one-car crash on the A92 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road near Stonehaven.

One lane is currently closed while emergency services attend the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Around 7.15am on Wednesday September 7 police were called to a report of a road crash involving one car on the A92 southbound at Stonehaven.

“One lane is currently closed and officers are at the scene.”

Bus delays in Aberdeen

Stagecoach has warned its services in and around Aberdeen could be affected by heavy rainfall.

Stagecoach said on social media: “Due to the heavy rainfall some roads may be flooded and services may be subject to delays or the bus may have to divert at short notice.

“Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.”

