All the disruption across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire amidst yellow weather warnings

It’s a soggy start to the day across most of the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Heavy rain has been falling across much of the region since Tuesday afternoon, causing flooding and disruption in a number of areas.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms throughout the day on Tuesday and has issued a second one which started at 3am on Wednesday morning.

The worst of the storms are forecast to be over by 10am, but the rain and dreich weather are due to keep coming throughout the day.

During this time, residents in Aberdeenshire, Inverness, Elgin and the east of the Highlands can expect difficult driving conditions, public transport delays and the possibility of power cuts.

Weather disruptions in Aberdeenshire

Keep up to date with disruption caused by the bad weather across the north and north-east:

Line closed near Carmont

Due to flooding in that Carmont area, Network Rail has closed the line between Montrose and Aberdeen.

Three people died when a train derailed at Carmont in August 2020 following a thunderstorm.

Earlier this year, it was found that a drain at the crash site was not built to design so couldn’t handle heavy rain.

Network Rail has said it is monitoring today’s flooding on the line “closely”.

A temporary speed restriction has been put in place on trains between Stonehaven and Laurencekirk until 1pm on Wednesday.

ScotRail has advised that this is due to heavy rainfall.

⚠️☔ Due to heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours, some speed restrictions are in place. Delays to journeys are expected between: • Lenzie – Croy (until further notice)

• Stonehaven – Laurencekirk (until 13:00 today) Check your journey on the ScotRail app or on our website. pic.twitter.com/tbnNOqS7Ai — ScotRail (@ScotRail) September 7, 2022

Flood alerts in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highlands

Sepa has issued a number of flood alerts across the north and north-east.

The worst affected areas are expected to be Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross and Great Glen and Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside.

Flooding is expected to be localised due to the nature of the showers, but everyone is advised to stay alert when heading out on the roads on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, some spots in Stonehaven were seen covered with up to seven inches of water.

Flooded areas

Flooding has been reported in the following areas:

Oldmeldrum

Rothienorman

Inverurie

Alford

Lumphanan

Kemnay

Dunecht

Ellon

Westhill

Drumoak

Beech Road

Allenvale Road

Flooding has also been reported on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness eastbound near Dyce on Wednesday morning.

The worst of the flooding is reportedly between the Clinterty and Craibstone roundabouts.

Traffic is currently coping well, but roads could get busier as people head out to work.

There are reports of a one-car crash on the A92 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road near Stonehaven.

One lane is currently closed while emergency services attend the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Around 7.15am on Wednesday September 7 police were called to a report of a road crash involving one car on the A92 southbound at Stonehaven.

“One lane is currently closed and officers are at the scene.”

Bus delays in Aberdeen

Stagecoach has warned its services in and around Aberdeen could be affected by heavy rainfall.

Stagecoach said on social media: “Due to the heavy rainfall some roads may be flooded and services may be subject to delays or the bus may have to divert at short notice.

“Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.”

#BBirdServiceUpdate#

Due to the heavy rain fall some roads may be flooded and services may be subject to delays or the bus may have to divert at short notice. Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. pic.twitter.com/mI49slYfgk — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) September 7, 2022