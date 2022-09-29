Friends of Anchor to host ‘supporter thank you’ event after successful fundraiser

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Friends of Anchor is hosting a supporter thank you event after their success in fundraising.

Since it was founded in 1997, the charity has spent over £10m on supporting cancer and haematology patients.

The north-east based group offers bespoke care packs which include wellbeing services like massages, mindfulness, podiatry and reflexology.

On October 7, they will be hosting a “unique” event that will show their supporters how donations have made a difference.

What will happen at the event?

Charity director Sarah-Jane Hogg said: “Thanks to our supporters we continue to provide crucial funding for equipment, research and wellbeing.”

While at the event, the following exhibits will be on offer:

Interactive laboratory tours : These will be hosted by scientists who have undertaken research funded by Friends of Anchor. Each is based on a theme, including: analysing DNA, blood clots, and new treatments for lymphomas and ovarian cancer.

: These will be hosted by scientists who have undertaken research funded by Friends of Anchor. Each is based on a theme, including: analysing DNA, blood clots, and new treatments for lymphomas and ovarian cancer. Impact sessions: Guests will hear from clinicians using some of the cutting-edge equipment funded by Friends of Anchor.

Guests will hear from clinicians using some of the cutting-edge equipment funded by Friends of Anchor. Pop-up wellbeing station: Guests can sample the wellbeing therapies and services on offer from Friends of Anchor.

How successful has fundraising been?

Over the past 25 years, all of the charity’s operating costs have been fully paid by the Balmoral Group, which means all money raised goes directly to patients.

Mrs Hogg said: “Every time someone takes on a fundraising challenge or makes a pledge, every penny they raise is carefully spent in ways that directly benefit Anchor patients and the staff caring for them.

“We are grateful to each and every person who makes this possible, whether they fundraise, donate, attend one of our events, gift their time as a volunteer.”

Friends of Anchor have had several big fundraising events in the past year.

Mrs Hogg added: “We hope to see a great number of people there on the day and we look forward to giving them a chance to see first-hand the power of their pounds.”

Everyone is encouraged to attend the free event, but guests must pre-book on the website.

It will be held from 1pm to 4pm at the Institute of Medical Sciences, on the Foresterhill campus in Aberdeen on Friday, October 7.