North-east company’s charity ball in aid of Friends of Anchor to feature music from Irish performers

By Ellie Milne
July 20, 2022, 11:55 am
Vee and George Thom, from VT Teach, will host the event on September 23. Supplied by Friends of Anchor.
A north-east company is throwing a charity ball to raise money for Friends of Anchor later this year.

VT Wealth, a financial planning company based in Bridge of Don and Fraserburgh, will host the event at the Chester Hotel on September 23.

The black-tie do will feature musical entertainment from The Celtic Brothers, formerly known as The Willoughby Brothers, marking their first ever performance in Scotland.

Irish singer-songwriter Fergal Flaherty, best known for his “lockdown live” sessions on Facebook, will also take to the stage on the night.

Vee Thom, company director, said: “We have chosen Friends of Anchor as we have friends and family who have relied on the support of the charity at a most challenging time of their lives.

“We are so looking forward to welcoming our dear friends Fergal, Des and his fellow Willoughby brothers Richie, Robbie and Johnny to the Granite City.

“This promises to be a superb evening but most importantly, we hope to raise a great sum to help support Friends of Anchor in the wonderful work they do.”

‘A fantastic line-up’

The ball will feature a champagne reception and three-course dinner, as well as a live auction to be emceed by Ian Thain.

All of the proceeds will go to the local cancer and haemtology charity, which is continuing to raise funds for The Anchor Centre – a new, purpose-built facility at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Director of Friends of Anchor, Sarah-Jane Hogg, added: “We’re really grateful to Vee and George for choosing to support Friends of Anchor with their first ever ball. They’ve secured a fantastic line-up of entertainment for the evening, in a first-class venue.

“It’s sure to be a great evening to round off the social summer months. Every penny raised and donated on the night will directly support people facing treatment for cancer or a haematology illness in our corner of the world.”

Individual tickets and tables can be booked by phoning 07471 685810 or by emailing george.thom@sjpp.co.uk

