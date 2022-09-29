Driver caught doing 100mph was one of 500 flouting Drumoak’s 30mph zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Driver caught doing 100mph was one of 500 flouting Drumoak’s 30mph zone

By Chloe Irvine
September 29, 2022, 6:57 pm
mobile speed camera
Mobile speed cameras will return to the A93 at Drumoak. Picture: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

A motorist was caught doing 100mph through an Aberdeenshire village during an operation to crackdown on speeders.

Mobile speed cameras were deployed at Drumoak on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road for three months earlier this year following concerns from locals.

But despite hopes the cameras would encourage drivers to stick to 30mph, a survey of the results revealed 500 were caught doing double the limit.

One motorist was doing a “terrifying” 100mph.

Now the North Safety Camera Unit team, in collaboration Aberdeenshire Council, will return to the spot in an attempt to slow drivers down.

Describing the results of the initial three-month period from April to June as “extremely disappointing,” the team will also be looking at other ways to educate motorists.

‘Risks to other road users’

Eric Dunion, manager of the North Safety Camera Unit, said: “The flexible deployment scheme allows us to enforce at locations of concern for an initial three months, with the aim of improving driver behaviour by encouraging motorists to slow down and drive within the speed limit in areas where there are other road users such as cyclists and pedestrians.

“Unfortunately our initial three months enforcement has not had this affect and therefore we feel it is appropriate to attend for a further period of time.”

Andrew Wilkinson, principal road safety engineer at Aberdeenshire Council said: “We are disappointed that, despite the initial three-month mobile enforcement taking place, there are still a high number of drivers who are travelling at excessive speeds.

“This behaviour not only presents risk to the driver but to other road users. Travelling at higher speeds results in drivers having less time to identify and react to what is happening around them. If there is a crash, the outcome is more severe, causing greater injury to the occupants and any pedestrian or rider they hit.”

Mobile speed cameras are in operation across the north and north-east on a rolling basis.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Brewdog ellon
Brewdog served with HSE improvement notice following three safety breaches
Melissa and Mark Hamilton are fundraising for St Andrew’s Children’s Society. Image: Melissa Hamilton.
'They helped us form a forever family': Aberdeen couple to run a marathon for…
nuffield health aberdeen
Nuffield Health to close all spa pools due to 'considerable' rise in energy prices
Raymond Craigie set fire to his wife's clothes. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Jilted husband sent wife a picture of her clothes on fire and asked: 'Any…
Councillor Glen Reid moved a motion to keep the 10th Century Book of Deer in the north-east, where it may have originated. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Plans to bring historic Book of Deer back to north-east for good refused by…
Councillors have backed plans for 44 homes at Peterculter but it will lead to the loss of a training pitch at Crombie Park. Peterculter. Image: Aberdeen City Council/DC Thomson Design Team
Councillors back plans to build 44 homes on Peterculter football pitch
Mark Junor and Elaine Young pleaded guilty to the culpable homicide of Martyn Stewart at his home in Peterhead. Picture of Mark Junor leaving Aberdeen High Court. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 23/08/2010 .
Convicted killer taped two metal pipes together in fake shotgun robbery
CR0038552 Food and drink story - first look of new Rosemount restaurant Tarragon by Graham Mitchell. Picture by Kenny Elrick 29/09/2022
First look: See inside new Aberdeen restaurant Tarragon by Graham Mitchell
Aberchirder Library will be one of the Aberdeenshire libraries offering free computer access. Image: Jason Hedges.
Aberdeenshire Council offers free support to help with cost of living crisis
Many workers who were made redundant from Stoneywood paper mill attending a special support event today at Altens Hotel.
'I want a job to give loyalty to': Stoneywood Mill workers turn out in…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee and Gordon MacRae. n/A. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'…
Brewdog ellon
Brewdog served with HSE improvement notice following three safety breaches
Melissa and Mark Hamilton are fundraising for St Andrew’s Children’s Society. Image: Melissa Hamilton.
'They helped us form a forever family': Aberdeen couple to run a marathon for…
Jack Sanders (14) heads in the winner for Kilmarnock against Ayr United last season. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers add defender Jack Sanders on loan from Kilmarnock
nuffield health aberdeen
Nuffield Health to close all spa pools due to 'considerable' rise in energy prices
The NASUWT say it will ballot its workers if a 12% pay rise is no forthcoming from the government.
'Pay teachers 12% pay rise' or risk strike action, says union

Editor's Picks