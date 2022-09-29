Driver caught doing 100mph was one of 500 flouting Drumoak’s 30mph zone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorist was caught doing 100mph through an Aberdeenshire village during an operation to crackdown on speeders.

Mobile speed cameras were deployed at Drumoak on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road for three months earlier this year following concerns from locals.

But despite hopes the cameras would encourage drivers to stick to 30mph, a survey of the results revealed 500 were caught doing double the limit.

One motorist was doing a “terrifying” 100mph.

Now the North Safety Camera Unit team, in collaboration Aberdeenshire Council, will return to the spot in an attempt to slow drivers down.

Describing the results of the initial three-month period from April to June as “extremely disappointing,” the team will also be looking at other ways to educate motorists.

Enforcement will shortly recommence at Drumoak #Aberdeenshire after speed survey confirmed continuing speed problem. https://t.co/erWhkLchbU pic.twitter.com/ixlaV2Nes8 — Safety Camera Scotland (@safetycamscot) September 29, 2022

‘Risks to other road users’

Eric Dunion, manager of the North Safety Camera Unit, said: “The flexible deployment scheme allows us to enforce at locations of concern for an initial three months, with the aim of improving driver behaviour by encouraging motorists to slow down and drive within the speed limit in areas where there are other road users such as cyclists and pedestrians.

“Unfortunately our initial three months enforcement has not had this affect and therefore we feel it is appropriate to attend for a further period of time.”

Andrew Wilkinson, principal road safety engineer at Aberdeenshire Council said: “We are disappointed that, despite the initial three-month mobile enforcement taking place, there are still a high number of drivers who are travelling at excessive speeds.

“This behaviour not only presents risk to the driver but to other road users. Travelling at higher speeds results in drivers having less time to identify and react to what is happening around them. If there is a crash, the outcome is more severe, causing greater injury to the occupants and any pedestrian or rider they hit.”

Mobile speed cameras are in operation across the north and north-east on a rolling basis.