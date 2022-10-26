Tenerife holidaymakers stranded as Tui flight to Aberdeen is cancelled, again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Holidaymakers have been left stranded in Tenerife after their flight home to the north-east was cancelled.

The TOM1323 flight from Tenerife South Airport to Aberdeen International Airport was scheduled to take off at 8.50pm this evening.

The Tui operated flight was expected to land in the north-east at 1.30am.

However, airline officials have confirmed the flight has been rescheduled until tomorrow.

Staff over legal working limit

The cause of the delay is is said to be that staff are over their legal working limit.

The crew scheduled to operate the flight, first flew to Faro before landing in Tenerife.

A return flight would have left staff working over the legal working hours.

Members of the Tui destination team are in the process of securing accommodation for all stranded passengers as they work to secure a new departure time.

Confirmation of the new flight time is expected later this evening.