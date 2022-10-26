Tenerife holidaymakers stranded as Tui flight to Aberdeen is cancelled, again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tenerife holidaymakers stranded as Tui flight to Aberdeen is cancelled, again

By Michelle Henderson
October 26, 2022, 8:48 pm
Tui passengers are being forced to spend another evening in Tenerife after their return flight to Aberdeen was cancelled.
Tui passengers are being forced to spend another evening in Tenerife after their return flight to Aberdeen was cancelled.

Holidaymakers have been left stranded in Tenerife after their flight home to the north-east was cancelled.

The TOM1323 flight from Tenerife South Airport to Aberdeen International Airport was scheduled to take off at 8.50pm this evening.

The Tui operated flight was expected to land in the north-east at 1.30am.

However, airline officials have confirmed the flight has been rescheduled until tomorrow.

Staff over legal working limit

The cause of the delay is is said to be that staff are over their legal working limit.

Aberdeen Airport Image: Kami Thomson/ DCT Media.

The crew scheduled to operate the flight, first flew to Faro before landing in Tenerife.

A return flight would have left staff working over the legal working hours.

Members of the Tui destination team are in the process of securing accommodation for all stranded passengers as they work to secure a new departure time.

Confirmation of the new flight time is expected later this evening.

