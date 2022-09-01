‘Treated less than animals to slaughter’: Diabetic man refused bottle of water after ‘shambolic’ Tui flight to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Treated less than animals to slaughter’: Diabetic man refused bottle of water after ‘shambolic’ Tui flight to Aberdeen

By Denny Andonova
September 1, 2022, 5:35 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 5:39 pm
Tui flight
Alan Rae has hit out at the way him and his wife Tracy were treated on a Tui flight from Palma to Aberdeen. Image supplied.

A diabetic man from Aberdeen has said he will not use Tui “ever again” after the airline left him “stranded and dehydrated” in Edinburgh – after refusing to let him buy a bottle of water.

Alan Rea’s first holiday in two years was ruined when his flight back home to Aberdeen turned into a “shambles”.

The 52-year-old and his wife Tracy boarded the Tui TOM1665 Palma to Aberdeen flight following a “fantastic” seven-day cruise, thinking they would be “tucked in bed” by 1am.

But following a spate of “operational issues”, the couple ended up “dumped” in the capital at 3.30am on Sunday without any transport provided or advice on how to get home in the early hours.

‘They had a duty of care’

The flight, which was initially expected to land in Aberdeen at 10.30pm on Saturday, was first delayed by two and a half hours.

Then, about halfway through the journey, the pilot announced the aircraft would be redirected to Edinburgh due to fog in Aberdeen.

Upon landing in the capital, passengers were faced with yet another hour and half on board of the plane due to the lack of enough staff to take them to the terminal.

Alan Rea and his wife Tracy were coming back from a seven-day cruise when they were “dumped” in Edinburgh. Image supplied.

The final blow for Mr Rea, however, was when he was refused a bottle of water during his wait – even though he explained he suffers from diabetes and was dehydrated.

He said: “There was no water or food offered to us. I understand it’s a busy operation, but surely somebody could have come to the plane to provide sandwiches and juice.

“I just felt they had a duty of care. This was absolutely ridiculous.

“She knew I had this issue and for that extra hour and a half, I had no refreshments on the plane.

“Even people who transport pigs and sheep stop over a period of time to feed and water them. We were treated less than animals moved from one farm to another to be slaughtered.”

Passengers left to fend for themselves in Edinburgh

While the company initially reassured customers they would provide on-ground transport to Aberdeen, passengers were later told they would have to make their own way home.

Earlier this week, David MacDonald told The P&J he had to pay £403 for a taxi back to Aberdeen, and described his experience as “a long, harrowing journey”.

Storeman Mr Rea, who had to make an unexpected train journey home to Aberdeen to get to work, shared his frustration and hit back at the airline for the way they handled the situation.

He added: “There was no Tui representative at Edinburgh Airport to advise us what was going on – and there were young people, families with babies, elderly people.

“I spent around £130 to get back, but a lot of people who come back from a holiday don’t have that kind of money.

Alan Rea and his wife Tracy on their holiday. Image supplied.

“And if you didn’t have money to get from Edinburgh to Aberdeen, or to even get out of the airport, there was no advice how you get home.”

Following his “chaotic” experience with Tui, Mr Rae has now said he will no longer use the airline’s services and is already looking at other holiday providers.

He said: “I’ve been on cruises with Tui six or seven times – I absolutely like the brand and I enjoyed the holiday. But the flight coming back and the chaos have really put me off.

“I did have it at the back of my mind there may be an issue coming back, but I didn’t expect it to be to such extremes.

“I thought maybe an hour or two of delay, but not be stranded in Edinburgh, dumped there and not even given any guidance or assistance. It was shambles.”

‘We know we fell short of our usual high standards’

Tui declined to comment on why Mr Rea was not allowed to buy a bottle water on the plane.

Instead, a spokeswoman said: “We fully understand the frustration of customers on flight TOM1665 which was initially delayed because of the late arrival of the inbound flight and then diverted to Edinburgh due to bad weather in Aberdeen.

“Due to staff shortages with the ground handling suppliers at Edinburgh Airport, there was a longer-than-usual wait time for terminal transfers and baggage.

“Our teams worked hard to secure transportation for customers to return to Aberdeen from Edinburgh, however despite their best efforts, they were unable to secure the adequate number of vehicles for all customers.

“Customers were advised that they could arrange their own transfers if preferred and submit their receipts for reimbursement.

“We know we fell short of our usual high standards and we’d like to apologise to all customers for the inconvenience.”

