Pedestrian hit by car in crash on Banff High Street

A pedestrian has been hit by a car in a crash on the High Street in Banff.

The incident took place at around 3.45pm today.

The road was closed for about three and a half hours and reopened at about 7.20pm.

Two police cars and officers, as well as the ambulance service, attended the scene of the incident near the M&Co store.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 3.45pm on Tuesday, December 6, we were called to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car.”

While the road was closed, traffic built up in the area and motorists were advised to find an alternative route.

Stagecoach Bluebird was unable to run its number 35 service on the street while emergency services were in attendance.

