Deeside estates donate pheasant casserole to communities in need

Gamekeepers in Aberdeenshire have banded together to offer free hot meals and food supplies to families struggling to make ends meet this winter.

Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside councillor Geva Blackett has again teamed up with estates across the north-east to help those forced to chose between heating and eating.

She will be working alongside Grampian Moorland Group to deliver ready-cooked meals such as pheasant and venison casserole to ease the financial pressure on families.

Local chefs and butchers – including Braemar’s N.G Menzies Butchers and Ballater’s H.M. Sheridan – have jumped on board to prepare the meals and make sure everybody has a delicious, healthy dinner this Christmas.

People will also be able to get some raw venison, mince, sausages or joints, supplied from the Invercauld, Balmoral and Glenmuick estates, as well as logs to keep warm.

If you are or know somebody who is struggling – get in touch

Having run the initiative for nine years now, Mrs Blackett said this winter will be particularly difficult for residents in her ward due to the rising cost of living.

She said: “This is the hardest year so far because families who have always managed are now not coping. These are people who are working hard and still just can’t make ends meet.

“I’ve had one family tell me they are keeping their house at 14C and wearing jumpers and gloves to cut cost. Another woman told me she couldn’t afford to heat her house and she would have disappointed children this year.

“By providing the food, at least we are taking some worry off of them. We have to make an effort to make sure there are no disappointed children.

“We don’t want anybody to feel that they are being judged, or embarrassed for having difficulty – we are not here to judge, we are here to help.

“So if you are struggling, or you have a neighbour or anyone else in your surroundings that is having a difficult time, please contact me.”

‘We need to come together as a community to help’

Mrs Blackett added the pre-cooked meals supplied through the Grampian Moorland Group’s Game for Giving project will be a lifeline for many as people try to cut cost.

The moorland groups have been working with charities across the north and north-east since 2016 to deliver free delicious hot dinners to those in need.

Last year, the initiative provided meals to 200 residents of Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside who lost freezer food during the lengthy power cuts after Storm Arwen.

Lianne MacLennan, national coordinator for Scotland’s regional moorland groups, said they are hoping to offer meals to at least another 1,000 people across Scotland this winter.

She added: “We want to make sure that people have something on their tables, without having to worry about whether to eat, or heat their home or fill their cars.

“It’s really important that we support people who might be struggling, especially this time of year when it’s a little bit difficult for families in general.

“You never know when it could be yourself in that position, and we need to come together as a community and treat people with kindness.”

Mrs Blackett is now urging anyone in her ward, who might be struggling to get through Christmas, to get in touch with her before December 16.

This could be by sending a private Facebook message with a name, address and household numbers, all of which will be held in confidence, or by e-mailing cllr.g.blackett@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.

She will then personally deliver all of the packages on December 18, 19, 20.

Big Christmas Food Appeal

As part of our Big Christmas Food Appeal campaign, we are trying to break the stigma surrounding food poverty, as well as signpost people to the support available.

The Press and Journal, Evening Express, Energy Voice and Original 106 have teamed up to boost supplies at foodbanks and try ease some of the pressure on families.

We have a number of drop-off points set up – including the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen – where anybody can drop of donations of non-perishable food and toiletries.

Any groups or businesses who would like to help others, please e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal