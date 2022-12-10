Deeside estates donate pheasant casserole to communities in need

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Deeside estates donate pheasant casserole to communities in need

By Denny Andonova
December 10, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 19, 2022, 8:47 am
Deeside food donation
Families in Deeside and Donside will be able to get free food supplies or hot meals for Christmas. In photo (L-R): Councillor Geva Blackett, Gavin Hannam (gamekeeper at Invercauld) and Neil Menzies (Menzies Butchers) at Menzies Butcher, Braemar. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

Gamekeepers in Aberdeenshire have banded together to offer free hot meals and food supplies to families struggling to make ends meet this winter.

Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside councillor Geva Blackett has again teamed up with estates across the north-east to help those forced to chose between heating and eating.

She will be working alongside Grampian Moorland Group to deliver ready-cooked meals such as pheasant and venison casserole to ease the financial pressure on families.

Local chefs and butchers – including Braemar’s N.G Menzies Butchers and Ballater’s H.M. Sheridan – have jumped on board to prepare the meals and make sure everybody has a delicious, healthy dinner this Christmas.

People will also be able to get some raw venison, mince, sausages or joints, supplied from the Invercauld, Balmoral and Glenmuick estates, as well as logs to keep warm.

If you are or know somebody who is struggling – get in touch

Having run the initiative for nine years now, Mrs Blackett said this winter will be particularly difficult for residents in her ward due to the rising cost of living.

She said: “This is the hardest year so far because families who have always managed are now not coping. These are people who are working hard and still just can’t make ends meet.

“I’ve had one family tell me they are keeping their house at 14C and wearing jumpers and gloves to cut cost. Another woman told me she couldn’t afford to heat her house and she would have disappointed children this year.

There will be pre-made casserole available to people struggling this winter. Image: Grampian Moorland Group.

“By providing the food, at least we are taking some worry off of them. We have to make an effort to make sure there are no disappointed children.

“We don’t want anybody to feel that they are being judged, or embarrassed for having difficulty – we are not here to judge, we are here to help.

“So if you are struggling, or you have a neighbour or anyone else in your surroundings that is having a difficult time, please contact me.”

‘We need to come together as a community to help’

Mrs Blackett added the pre-cooked meals supplied through the Grampian Moorland Group’s Game for Giving project will be a lifeline for many as people try to cut cost.

The moorland groups have been working with charities across the north and north-east since 2016 to deliver free delicious hot dinners to those in need.

Last year, the initiative provided meals to 200 residents of Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside who lost freezer food during the lengthy power cuts after Storm Arwen.

Last year’s Game for Giving initiative gave out 1,000 meals using Scottish game such as pheasant and partridge to homeless and vulnerable people in time for Christmas. Image: Grampian Moorland Group.

Lianne MacLennan, national coordinator for Scotland’s regional moorland groups, said they are hoping to offer meals to at least another 1,000 people across Scotland this winter.

She added: “We want to make sure that people have something on their tables, without having to worry about whether to eat, or heat their home or fill their cars.

“It’s really important that we support people who might be struggling, especially this time of year when it’s a little bit difficult for families in general.

“You never know when it could be yourself in that position, and we need to come together as a community and treat people with kindness.”

Pictured from left are councillor Geva Blackett, Neil Menzies (Menzies Butchers) and Gavin Hannam (gamekeeper at Invercauld) at Menzies Butcher, Braemar. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Mrs Blackett is now urging anyone in her ward, who might be struggling to get through Christmas, to get in touch with her before December 16.

This could be by sending a private Facebook message with a name, address and household numbers, all of which will be held in confidence, or by e-mailing cllr.g.blackett@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.

She will then personally deliver all of the packages on December 18, 19, 20.

Big Christmas Food Appeal

As part of our Big Christmas Food Appeal campaign, we are trying to break the stigma surrounding food poverty, as well as signpost people to the support available.

The Press and Journal, Evening Express, Energy Voice and Original 106 have teamed up to boost supplies at foodbanks and try ease some of the pressure on families.

We have a number of drop-off points set up – including the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen – where anybody can drop of donations of non-perishable food and toiletries.

Any groups or businesses who would like to help others, please e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal

Image button, click to visit Big Christmas Food Appeal homepage

