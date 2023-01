[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Could there be anything more festive than an entire panto cast sending you season’s joy with a rousing chorus of We Wish You A Merry Christmas?

How about the casts of four pantos singing We Wish You A Merry Christmas just for readers of the P&J?

We were lucky enough to have the casts of the four main pantomimes in the north-east record their version of one of the most loved Christmas songs of all time to spread some festive magic at this special time of the year.

The shows featured include The Pantomime Adventures Of Peter Pan at His Majesty’s. It’s a magical tale – starring Strictly star Brendan Cole and HMT’s much-loved panto icon Alan McHugh, who just racked up his 1,000th performance as the theatre’s dame.

Also in the mix is Cinderella at Aberdeen Arts Centre, where the talented cast from TaleGate have been making sure Cinders get to the ball – and the audience have a ball as she gets there. Their show finishes on Christmas Eve.

Our thanks, too, to the cast of Dick Whittington at Inverurie Town Hall who proved they are just the cat’s pyjamas when it comes to creating panto magic with a show that also ends its run on Christmas Eve.

And the gifted crew starring in Goldilocks And The Three Bears got it just right in delivering their Christmas message before their successful show ended its run on December 22.

Our thanks to them all for making this a glittering panto season.

We hope you enjoy this singalong treat – and that you have a very Merry Christmas.

