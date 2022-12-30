‘Let’s talk about cancer’: Friends of Anchor’s podcast offers stories, support and advice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After deciding a charity catwalk was not his cup of tea, an Aberdeen man decided to help Friends of Anchor by starting a podcast.

Mike Elder, a retired school teacher, has used his media skills and newly launched podcasting business Free Range Podcasting to support a local charity.

Raising awareness the podcast, named Friends of Anchor, is due to release its sixth episode on January 1 – a few minutes after the bells.

The channel offers stories and advice from cancer patients and insights from clinicians and researchers, as well as Mr Elder’s own experiences.

A four-year battle

Mr Elder faced his own battle in 2017 when he was diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

After carrying out a few tests, the 64-year-old said: “On a Thursday in November, I went along to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) where my wife and I had a meeting with a consultant.

“I went into school that afternoon and said I’m going to be in ARI on Monday. Cancer treatment is beginning and I then had six cycles of chemotherapy.”

This was followed by stem cell treatment in May the next year with visits for treatments not finishing until September 2021.

One of the most poignant moments Mr Elder remembers was when he was mid-way through getting treatment in March 2018 and he witnessed his grandson being born.

He said: “I’m in hospital, I’m hooked up to a monitor and my daughter-in-law is giving birth to Levi our eldest grandchild, in the same hospital.

“So they allowed me to be unhooked for a few hours and wander across and see my newly-born grandson.

“That was inspiring and really helped when I was still halfway through the treatment.”

Mr Elder says he still lives with some side effects: “I’ve continued to have some ups and downs with infections and all the rest of it but I’m here and that’s the great thing.”

Podcast important in starting conversation

Throughout this difficult time, he said Friends of Anchor were “brilliant”.

Whether it was providing a welcome pack with resources, the nurses giving medical advice or luxuries like the coffee and snack trolley, Mr Elder said Friends of Anchor made a massive difference.

It was only after being asked to take part in the Brave charity catwalk that the dad-of-three suggested having the podcast.

Now on its sixth episode, Mr Elder said it had been an inspiring and helpful experience for him too.

Featured guests on the podcast include Anchor Unit patient John Greensmyth, who modelled in Friends of Anchor’s Brave event in 2022 and the charity’s director Sarah-Jane Hogg.

When asked about feedback, he said: “One recurring theme is that people have appreciated the attempt to not just be specifically focused on the charity, but also to start a dialogue.

“Almost saying, let’s talk about cancer. Let’s try to, kind of, debunk it.

“In the sense it can often have an unpleasant aura. Let’s have a discussion about how people can support each other, and how you deal with certain things.”

A varied line-up for the New Year

He hopes the podcast will develop through feedback and discussion and says there are many ideas he has for future episodes.

Erica Banks, from Friends of Anchor, said: “Pen and paper or social media are great methods for storytelling, but a podcast allows you to hear human stories in the most natural way possible; by listening.

“There’s a varied list of guests lined up for interviews and we’re looking forward to hearing from each of them.

“Cancer is unfortunately so prevalent, and each person has their own way of dealing with the diagnosis itself, and its effect on their body and mind.

“We would love to see this podcast grow into a platform where people can share their own pearls of wisdom that could help someone else through their diagnosis and treatment.”

To listen, click here or search for Friends of Anchor on any podcast platform.