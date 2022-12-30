‘Let’s talk about cancer’: Friends of Anchor’s podcast offers stories, support and advice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Let’s talk about cancer’: Friends of Anchor’s podcast offers stories, support and advice

By Lottie Hood
December 30, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 30, 2022, 12:26 pm
Mike Elder has been hosting the podcast since September 2022. Image: Mike Elder.
Mike Elder has been hosting the podcast since September 2022. Image: Mike Elder.

After deciding a charity catwalk was not his cup of tea, an Aberdeen man decided to help Friends of Anchor by starting a podcast.

Mike Elder, a retired school teacher, has used his media skills and newly launched podcasting business Free Range Podcasting to support a local charity.

Raising awareness the podcast, named Friends of Anchor, is due to release its sixth episode on January 1 – a few minutes after the bells.

The channel offers stories and advice from cancer patients and insights from clinicians and researchers, as well as Mr Elder’s own experiences.

A four-year battle

Mike Elder with his wife Alison. Image: Mike Elder

Mr Elder faced his own battle in 2017 when he was diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

After carrying out a few tests, the 64-year-old said: “On a Thursday in November, I went along to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) where my wife and I had a meeting with a consultant.

“I went into school that afternoon and said I’m going to be in ARI on Monday. Cancer treatment is beginning and I then had six cycles of chemotherapy.”

This was followed by stem cell treatment in May the next year with visits for treatments not finishing until September 2021.

One of the most poignant moments Mr Elder remembers was when he was mid-way through getting treatment in March 2018 and he witnessed his grandson being born.

Mike Elder with grandson Levi. Image: Mike Elder.

He said: “I’m in hospital, I’m hooked up to a monitor and my daughter-in-law is giving birth to Levi our eldest grandchild, in the same hospital.

“So they allowed me to be unhooked for a few hours and wander across and see my newly-born grandson.

“That was inspiring and really helped when I was still halfway through the treatment.”

Mr Elder says he still lives with some side effects: “I’ve continued to have some ups and downs with infections and all the rest of it but I’m here and that’s the great thing.”

Podcast important in starting conversation

Erica Banks, communications lead for Friends of Anchor and Mike Elder. Image: Mike Elder

Throughout this difficult time, he said Friends of Anchor were “brilliant”.

Whether it was providing a welcome pack with resources, the nurses giving medical advice or luxuries like the coffee and snack trolley, Mr Elder said Friends of Anchor made a massive difference.

It was only after being asked to take part in the Brave charity catwalk that the dad-of-three suggested having the podcast.

Now on its sixth episode, Mr Elder said it had been an inspiring and helpful experience for him too.

Podcast guest John Greensmyth taking part in Brave 2022. Image: Friends of Anchor/ Richard Frew.

Featured guests on the podcast include Anchor Unit patient John Greensmyth, who modelled in Friends of Anchor’s Brave event in 2022 and the charity’s director Sarah-Jane Hogg.

When asked about feedback, he said: “One recurring theme is that people have appreciated the attempt to not just be specifically focused on the charity, but also to start a dialogue.

“Almost saying, let’s talk about cancer. Let’s try to, kind of, debunk it.

“In the sense it can often have an unpleasant aura. Let’s have a discussion about how people can support each other, and how you deal with certain things.”

A varied line-up for the New Year

He hopes the podcast will develop through feedback and discussion and says there are many ideas he has for future episodes.

Erica Banks, from Friends of Anchor, said: “Pen and paper or social media are great methods for storytelling, but a podcast allows you to hear human stories in the most natural way possible; by listening.

“There’s a varied list of guests lined up for interviews and we’re looking forward to hearing from each of them.

“Cancer is unfortunately so prevalent, and each person has their own way of dealing with the diagnosis itself, and its effect on their body and mind.

“We would love to see this podcast grow into a platform where people can share their own pearls of wisdom that could help someone else through their diagnosis and treatment.”

To listen, click here or search for Friends of Anchor on any podcast platform.

Most Commented