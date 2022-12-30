Joe Harper: Lack of leaders within the Aberdeen squad is a problem that must be fixed in the January transfer window

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The lack of leaders within the Aberdeen team in the shocking loss at Kilmarnock is a real concern.

It is a problem that must be fixed during the January transfer window.

The Dons were completely outfought and bullied at Rugby Park and that must never be repeated.

Overrun, Jim Goodwin’s side were fortunate not to suffer a heavier defeat as the losing streak hit four games.

Where was the fight?

Where were the leaders on the pitch willing to stand up and simply not accept a performance like that from their team-mates?

Nowhere to be seen as Aberdeen were pushed off the ball and bullied.

The Dons need leaders and winners who will drag the team to a result.

Players like Willie Miller, Martin Buchan, Alex McLeish and many more led by example and drove their team-mates on.

They shouted and bawled to get a win because their standards were so high.

If players were not performing they were told to pick up their levels… or else.

If that meant falling out with each other fine, as long as it resulted in a win.

Aberdeen leaders were absent against Kilmarnock

Leaders are needed to get the team going and provide motivation.

That was absent on the pitch against Kilmarnock and Aberdeen must fix that by signing leaders in next month’s window.

Burnley centre-back Kevin Long is reportedly on Aberdeen’s January transfer window radar.

Capped 17 times by Republic of Ireland, the 32-year-old has made 47 appearances in the English top flight for Burnley.

He could potentially be one of the leaders Aberdeen need.

Aberdeen’s other glaring problem lies in their shocking form away from home.

They have now taken just seven points from a possible 30 on the road in the Premiership which is simply not good enough.

Aberdeen need to get away act together

Yet again the dedicated Aberdeen supporters made the commitment of travelling to support their team, only to be let down.

Supporters made the long journey to Kilmarnock on a Wednesday night during the festive period which is real devotion.

They are spending hard-earned money in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis to travel to support their team.

And their reward was to witness a dismal performance.

Far too many times this season the Dons fans have had to travel home from an away game on a low after witnessing a defeat.

Perhaps Aberdeen players should consider chipping in to reimburse supporters for their buses to the Kilmarnock game.

It is baffling why Aberdeen are so poor away from home as it was a problem before Jim Goodwin was appointed manager in February.

Getting a result away from home is all about closing down the opposition and not letting them play.

Aberdeen have struggled to do that for too long now and a solution must be found to cure the away day woes.

Dons had been playing well at home – before Rangers collapse

At Pittodrie it had been a different matter.

The Dons were playing well at home before the five-week winter break then deservedly loss to Celtic after setting up defensively.

Against Rangers the Reds played well for 95 minutes to lead 2-1, then collapsed to somehow lose that game.

Aberdeen now face a massive home double header against Ross County and St Johnstone and the pressure is on to rediscover winning form.

The race for third is incredibly tight and six points from those games could see the Dons back on track.

However if this concerning dip in form continues the Reds could crash into the bottom six.

After those two home games the Reds then face Rangers at Hampden in the League Cup semi-final on January 15.

Aberdeen need to go into that semi-final with positive momentum to give fans hope it will not be another miserable away day.

Tough battle ahead for Craig Gordon

Hopefully Scotland and Hearts keeper Craig Gordon can make a comeback from his double leg break.

Unfortunately, Gordon suffered the horror injury in a collision with Dundee United’s Steven Fletcher during a 2-2 draw at Tannadice.

Gordon had surgery and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

At 39 years old, the keeper faces a huge battle to return to action.

However if anyone can win that battle it is the Hearts keeper who has already triumphed in the face of adversity.

Gordon beat the odds when returning from a long-term knee injury suffered whilst with Sunderland in 2011.

That effectively wiped out three years of his career.

However he made a sensational comeback in 2014 and went on to win multiple honours with Celtic.

🆕 Hearts can confirm that Craig Gordon has suffered a double leg break and will miss the rest of the season. The skipper has had an operation and will be released from hospital in due course. Get well soon, Craig ❤️ 📖⬇️ — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) December 26, 2022

Gordon has also reestablished himself as Scotland’s number one.

Hopefully we will see Gordon back in action for Hearts and Scotland at the start of next season.

He has battled back from an injury nightmare once and can do it again.

Here’s hoping for a happy 2023

I would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year. Hopefully 2023 brings good health and good fortune to you all.

For Aberdeen fans here’s hoping the Reds can end a silverware drought that extends back to 2014.

Ideally the Reds will also secure a return to European action.

Hopefully football continues to excite and entertain us all in 2023.