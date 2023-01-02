Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie

Police are searching for a man missing from Aberdeen.

Andrew Mackenzie last seen on Westburn Road at around 1pm today.

Police have begun searching the area around Westburn Road, Foresterhill Road and North Anderson Drive for the 54-year-old.

Officers are also calling on business owners and transport companies in Aberdeen to review their CCTV footage.

Mr Mackenzie is described as being 6ft, of broad build, with short grey hair.

He was wearing a grey jumper and black jogging-style trousers.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1576 of January 2.