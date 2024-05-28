Law firm Balfour+Manson grows north-east footprint

Law firm Balfour+Manson (B+M) has expanded its north-east operation by taking over Alastair Hart & Co (AH&Co), Solicitors and Estate Agents.

The value of the deal was undisclosed.

Mr Hart is the only member of staff in the acquired practice and has been for a few years.

He founded the business in the mid-1990s.

B+M said he was joining its enlarged practice as a consultant for a short time, with the “merger” due to be completed on June 30.

Expansion move brings Balfour+Manson to Portlethen

AH&Co has offices in Aberdeen and nearby Portlethen.

B+M will retain the presence in Portlethen, where AH&Co has operated for 25 years, mainly providing private client, residential conveyancin, and estate agency services.

This is a terrific addition to our business and very much in line with Balfour+Manson’s growth plans.” Scott Foster, B+M

AH&Co’s Aberdeen business will transfer to B+M’s Albyn Place office from May 29.

B+M chief operating officer Scott Foster said: “This is a terrific addition to our business and very much in line with Balfour+Manson’s growth plans.

“Alastair, who has been referring work to our Aberdeen team for some time, will initially work as a consultant to support the bedding in and transfer of his business and clients to the merged firm.”

Mr Scott added: “With a broader scope of legal disciplines available at Balfour+Manson, there are clear opportunities to offer a wider range of services to AH&Co clients in both Aberdeen and Portlethen, along with new clients of the merged business.”

136-year-old law firm

It is 20 years since B+M, founded in 1888, opened an office in Aberdeen.

The Granite City operation is led by partner Julie Clark-Spence.

“We have known Alastair for many years,” Ms Clark-Spence said, adding: “It has always been clear that his clients have benefited from a high standard of personal service and professionalism.

‘I’ve had a very enjoyable legal career’

Mr Hart said: “I’ve had a very enjoyable legal career. I have always been very impressed by Balfour+Manson and feel we share the same ethos.

“My clients will continue to be in safe, experienced. and skilled hands-on completion of the merger.”

B+M’s expansion follows hot-on-the-heels of two of its Aberdeen team, property specialist Amy McKay and private client lawyer Greg Lawson, becoming partners in the firm.