Law firm Balfour+Manson grows north-east footprint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Law firm Balfour+Manson grows north-east footprint

It now has an office in Portlethen, in addition to its base in Aberdeen.

By Keith Findlay
Alistair Hart, second from the left, with Balfour+Manson team members, l-r, Amy McKay, Clark-Spence and Greg Lawson.
Alistair Hart, second from the left, with Balfour+Manson team members, l-r, Amy McKay, Clark-Spence and Greg Lawson. Image: Balfour+Manson

Law firm Balfour+Manson (B+M) has expanded its north-east operation by taking over Alastair Hart & Co (AH&Co), Solicitors and Estate Agents.

The value of the deal was undisclosed.

Mr Hart is the only member of staff in the acquired practice and has been for a few years.

He founded the business in the mid-1990s.

B+M said he was joining its enlarged practice as a consultant for a short time, with the “merger” due to be completed on June 30.

Expansion move brings Balfour+Manson to Portlethen

AH&Co has offices in Aberdeen and nearby Portlethen.

B+M will retain the presence in Portlethen, where AH&Co has operated for 25 years, mainly providing private client, residential conveyancin, and estate agency services.

This is a terrific addition to our business and very much in line with Balfour+Manson’s growth plans.” Scott Foster, B+M

AH&Co’s Aberdeen business will transfer to B+M’s Albyn Place office from May 29.

B+M chief operating officer Scott Foster said: “This is a terrific addition to our business and very much in line with Balfour+Manson’s growth plans.

“Alastair, who has been referring work to our Aberdeen team for some time, will initially work as a consultant to support the bedding in and transfer of his business and clients to the merged firm.”

Mr Scott added: “With a broader scope of legal disciplines available at Balfour+Manson, there are clear opportunities to offer a wider range of services to AH&Co clients in both Aberdeen and Portlethen, along with new clients of the merged business.”

136-year-old law firm

 

It is 20 years since B+M, founded in 1888, opened an office in Aberdeen.

The Granite City operation is led by partner Julie Clark-Spence.

“We have known Alastair for many years,” Ms Clark-Spence said, adding: “It has always been clear that his clients have benefited from a high standard of personal service and professionalism.

‘I’ve had a very enjoyable legal career’

Mr Hart said: “I’ve had a very enjoyable legal career. I have always been very impressed by Balfour+Manson and feel we share the same ethos.

“My clients will continue to be in safe, experienced. and skilled hands-on completion of the merger.”

B+M’s expansion follows hot-on-the-heels of two of its Aberdeen team, property specialist Amy McKay and private client lawyer Greg Lawson, becoming partners in the firm.

More from Business

The UK’s stock markets struggled to get off the ground on Tuesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
UK stock markets lag as losses for gambling giants weigh on FTSE 100
Boohoo has turned its back on plans to award its top bosses bonuses worth £1 million (Ian West/PA)
Boohoo abandons £1m bonus payouts for top bosses who missed yearly targets
More work needs to be done to ensure the UK has the mobile connectivity it needs now and in the future, according to a new report (Ben Birchall/PA)
Pace required to hit targets on rural mobile signal unsustainable, report says
OpenAI has begun training a new AI model to supplant the GPT-4 system that underpins its ChatGPT chatbot (Michael Dwyer/AP)
OpenAI forms safety committee as it starts training latest AI model
T-Mobile is buying US Cellular’s wireless operations and certain spectrum assets (AP)
T-Mobile announces multibillion-dollar US Cellular deal
Ofgem revealed a 7% drop in the energy price cap last week (Jacob King/PA)
Slow progress on insulating homes adds £3.2bn to UK energy bills – think tank
North Sea veteran David Blackwood, pictured next to the floating production storage and offloading vessel that will be used on Ithaca Energy's Rosebank project.
Well-kent face part of senior management shake-up at Ithaca Energy
Bower YFC members dominated the majority of competitions at this year's Highland Rally in Caithness.
Bower YFC win overall for second year on the trot at SAYFC's Highland Rally
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Labour is now ‘the natural party of British business’ in a speech at Rolls-Royce in Derby (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour’s plans require no more tax rises, Reeves says
The South Street redevelopment has been approved.
APPROVED: Junners and Jailhouse redevelopment on Elgin's South Street gets the go-ahead

Conversation