Emergency services called to assist person in difficulty near Fraserburgh

Emergency services have been called to assist a person who got into difficulties in the water near Fraserburgh.

The coastguard, the coastguard helicopter, police and the fire service were all involved in the incident that happened around 8.50pm this evening.

A helicopter has been seen circling the area.

Fraserburgh and MacDuff lifeboat crews were both been paged to the incident around 9pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We were called to assist coastguard at an incident near Bath Street in Fraserburgh.

“We attended and helped to transfer a patient into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“We were asked to assist at 8.50pm.”

We asked the Coastguard for more details and were referred to the organisation’s national press team.

Coastguard officers in Aberdeen were still assisting on-scene teams, and were unable to provide a statement at this time.

