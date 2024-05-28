Rebecca Buchan: Extending Aberdeen regeneration plans into West End is a no-brainer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rebecca Buchan: Extending Aberdeen regeneration plans into West End is a no-brainer

Wouldn't it be great if some entrepreneurial types seized the chance to restore some sparkle to the West End?

Will the West End of Aberdeen's great potential get a chance to bloom in the near future? Image: Rebecca Buchan
Will the West End of Aberdeen's great potential get a chance to bloom in the near future? Image: Rebecca Buchan
By Rebecca Buchan

I am a creature of habit, there’s no other term for it.

If I find a pair of shoes or jeans that I love, I will buy multiple pairs. I have had three places of employment during my entire adult life. And, in my 38 years, I have lived in five homes – three of those being student accommodation.

Almost 20 years ago now, I started flat-hunting for a place of my own.

I would describe the process as similar to looking for a life partner. There’s a checklist, but instead of six foot five, blue eyes, working in finance and perhaps a trust fund, it’s more like a south-facing garden, back lane access, within walking distance of a pub…

I jest (slightly), but I will never forget the feeling of finding “the one”.

Having been disappointed by viewing after viewing, I held little hope for the flat I was about to see, which needed a significant amount of TLC.

It had been a pretty bad winter, and snow was covering the city. As I drove down the narrow, one-way road that hadn’t seen a gritter, probably ever, I should have been thinking: “No, this is not the one for me.”

But, the second I turned onto my street and saw the beautiful granite glisten against the white blanket on the pavement, I fell head over heels.

Fast forward to now, and I’m still living there, in Aberdeen’s West End. Quite honestly, there is nowhere else I would rather be.

But things have changed a bit since that fateful day. For a start, Dizzy’s isn’t around anymore, and I need to venture a tad further for that glass of wine on a Friday night.

In recent weeks, the nicer weather has had me out pounding the streets most evenings, and I have been struck again – just as I was when I first came to view my flat – by the beauty of the area. The cherry blossoms are in full bloom, the architecture is as stunning now as it always has been, and there is real potential to create a thriving mini-community.

Empty buildings, once housing oil and gas firms, line some of our grandest streets, like Rubislaw Terrace and Carden Place, and I wonder what is actively being done to change that.

There is no doubt that the days of old are well in the past, but where energy firms once called home, a new type of business could thrive.

Hairdressers, beauticians, cafes, bars and restaurants would likely pick up trade from the hugely popular residential area. Even a tattoo parlour recently took up residence in an unwanted office space.

And, with more of these empty properties being marketed as having potential to be turned into residential homes, the immediate population is only set to soar.

You just need to look at the success of Number 10, Amuse and The Albyn to see there’s a demand. But there needs to be an incentive to open up new ventures.

Do business rates need a rethink?

While the city centre is on course for what is hoped will be a bit of a glow-up, I would argue we should be extending our plans for regeneration past the end of Union Street. After all, both areas flow seamlessly into one another.

As I understand it, the reintroduction of business rates to listed properties has not helped matters.

Former homes on West End streets like Rubislaw Terrace now lie empty. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Brought in as a means to help developers take on listed buildings, the previous rates relief was intended to allow owners who had limited renovation options but were still burdened with statutory obligations to maintain their properties. The council claimed it should be seen as an incentive to fill vacant units, rather than allowing them to languish empty.

However, experts believed a sudden reduction in the business rates relief would make ownership and redevelopment of some of our most historic buildings unattractive and unviable, leading to abandonment and further disrepair.

If I was house-hunting again, I have no doubt I would fall in love with the area once more

Rates were raised more than a year ago now, and – as far as I can see – empty listed buildings are not filling up any quicker than they were before. Has the time come to rethink this strategy, in order to encourage a bit of a West End regeneration?

Time to restore some sparkle

It’s an area that I’m proud to call home. I hope others will feel the same in the future, as many of those villas once filled by oil firms for decades are returned to their previous use.

A lot may have changed in the years since I moved here, but if I was house-hunting again, I have no doubt I would fall in love with the area once more.

But wouldn’t it be great if some entrepreneurial types took advantage of a growing population and seized the chance to restore some of that sparkle to the area?

Rebecca Buchan is deputy head of news and sport for The Press and Journal and Evening Express

