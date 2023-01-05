Iona Fyfe to perform at Aberdeen’s Polish-Scottish Mini Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Iona Fyfe to perform at Aberdeen’s Polish-Scottish Mini Festival

By Danica Ollerova
Iona Fyfe. Image: Elly Lucas.
Iona Fyfe. Image: Elly Lucas.

Organised by Polish Association Aberdeen, the upcoming Polish-Scottish Mini Festival will champion local artists and communities by connecting the two ‘diverse cultural environments’.

Now in its sixth year, the organisers believe the festival – which takes place from January to March – will not only entertain Aberdonians, but it will also help locals better understand Polish culture.

One of the highlights of the festival will be Aberdeenshire musician Iona Fyfe’s performance at The Lemon Tree where she will be joined by Polish folk band Kosy.

While Iona is known for singing Scots folk ballads and successfully petitioning Spotify to add Scots to their list of languages, the Polish four-piece aim to “revive the songs of the ancestors and bring them back to the ground of modern cities”.

The celebration of Scottish and Polish folk music will showcase the young talent from both countries. Tickets for the March 4 performance can be booked here.

Polish-Scottish Mini Festival will return to Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Mateusz Lagoda.

Polish-Scottish Ceilidh

Polish Association Aberdeen will officially kick off the festival with its much-anticipated Polish-Scottish Ceilidh on January 21 at the Pittodrie Stadium.

“We will celebrate the birth of the Scottish poet Robert Burns with Polish and Scottish dances,” said Mateusz Lagoda, president of the Aberdeen-based association.

In addition to the usual Scottish dishes served at a ceilidh, attendees will also be able to sample traditional Polish cuisine.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Also on January 21, a photo exhibition titled ‘Who Are You’ will open in the city’s Trinity Centre. Created by Marta Surowiec and Dorota Puszkiewicz, the exhibition explores the ‘identity’ of children born in Aberdeen who are part of multicultural communities.

Polish singer and actress Maria Peszek will perform at the event. Image: Supplied by Mateusz Lagoda.

In music news, Aberdeen saxophonist Matthew Kilner will be joined by Neil Birse, Richard Glassby and Ewan Hastie when he performs at The Blue Lamp on February 3. The quartet will play both original compositions as well as covers of popular jazz tunes.

Poland’s New Musette Quartet – founded by Wieslaw Przadka in 1993 – will also entertain music lovers on the night.

In addition, Polish singer and actress Maria Peszek, who’s known for writing songs about freedom and individualism, will travel to Aberdeen to perform hits from her five studio albums at The Lemon Tree on February 18.

You might also like…

Conversation