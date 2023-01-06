Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre to be sold for less than £10 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre to be sold for less than £10 million

By Kelly Wilson
The Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen
The Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

A sibling of the billionaire Issa brothers is poised to buy the Bon Accord shopping centre in Aberdeen from administrators for less than £10 million.

It is understood a property company led by Zakir Issa – brother of EG Group bosses Mohsin and Zuber, who own Asda in a joint venture with TDR Capital – is in advanced talks to purchase the mall.

Mr Issa is believed to have already agreed a deal worth less than £10m, wiping out the equity and most of the senior debt held against the asset.

The centre, which was owned and operated by two Guernsey-based companies, Aberdeen Retail 1 and Aberdeen Retail 2, crashed into administration  last August.

Bon Accord centre
Shoppers making their way into Bon Accord shopping centre. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Joint administrators at accountants and business advisors Azets said the collapse was due to “unsustainable cash flow problems stemming from the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic, rising operational costs and intense retail competition”.

Sevket Sabanci, the Turkish billionaire behind Esas Holding – majority shareholder of low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines – had added the shopping centre to his business empire nearly 10 years ago. Mr Sabanci died in July 2021, aged 85.

The mall is still listed as an asset on the website of Esas Properties, part of the Istanbul-based Esas group of companies.

Zakir Issa’s property portfolio

Mr Issa’s company, EP Properties, has a commercial property portfolio across the UK, with the only other Scottish site being Blantrye Industrial Estate near Glasgow.

The company’s website says it is a UK-based investment company which specialises in acquiring, letting and selling commercial property.

EP Property’s plans for the Bon Accord are unknown.

Mr Issa’s brothers own Asda. Image: JASPERIMAGE

Mr Issa’s potential acquisition is not linked to his brothers’ EG Group or any affiliated entities, sources said.

His brothers have an estimated fortune of £4.73 billion, according to the 2022 Sunday Times Rich List.

As well as EG Group, they completed a buyout of Asda in 2020, with the backing of TDR Capital.

About the shopping centre

Bon Accord, which was built in 1990, extends to two main buildings on George Street and Union Street.

It features 460,000sq ft of retail accommodation, with 72 units over three floors, as well as 1,400 car parking spaces in two locations to the north and south of the centre.

Additional buildings on George Street, Upper Kirkgate, Loch Street and Gallowgate provide a further 90,000sq ft of retail and ancillary space, 6,300sq ft of offices, residential units, and the listed Students’ Union building.

Marks and Spencer is the anchor tenant at Bon Accord. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

The average annual footfall to the shopping centre pre-Covid was 15 million visitors.

A spokesman for the joint administrators said it was still business as usual at the mall, with trading continuing as normal.

He added: “There has not been a sale of the development in whole or in part. Any update will be announced in due course, if appropriate, by the joint administrators.”

All other parties were approached for comment.

