Peterhead sign Kieran Shanks with ex-Aberdeen and Inverurie Locos forward joining on loan from Arbroath

Peterhead have signed former Aberdeen and Inverurie Locos striker Kieran Shanks on loan from Arbroath until the end of the season.

David Robertson has secured the services of the 20-year-old from the Championship club until the summer – and he will go straight into the Blue Toon squad as they continue their League One survival fight at home to Airdrieonians on Saturday.

Shanks came through the Pittodrie youth system, although he never featured for Aberdeen’s first team.

After departing the Dons and following a successful goal-laden spell at Breedon Highland League side Locos, he moved to Dick Campbell’s Red Lichties during the summer.

Shanks has netted three goals in 22 Arbroath appearances this season – once in the League Cup and twice on Championship duty.