Delays to ScotRail services between Aberdeen and Inverness due to fault

Trains between Aberdeen and Inverness have returned to normal following a signal fault.

A problem was reported between Forres and Huntly earlier this morning, causing some cancellations and delays.

ScotRail staff were dispatched to the location of the fault.

Since staff arrived on site, ScotRail has said train services have returned to normal.

However, staff remained at Huntly to continue to investigate the fault.

The fault has been cleared and the disruption to the services has ended.

