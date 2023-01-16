Fire weapons, attend State events, travel abroad, get paid: join RAF Reserves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Fire weapons, attend State events, travel abroad, get paid: join RAF Reserves

In partnership with RAF Reserves
January 16, 2023, 9:00 am
A photo of an RAF Reserve with a gun
Want an RAF Reservist job? It brings many exciting opportunities

We have all seen the television advertising campaigns looking for new recruits to join the Armed Forces, but what is it really like and why is it worth applying? Here we speak to a reservist from the Royal Air Force to tell us more…

When the nation came to a halt earlier this year to mark the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, former forestry manager James Watson* was in military uniform conducting official duties at the biggest televised event in history.

As a reservist with the Royal Air Force, James stood alongside his colleagues in the regular and reserve Armed Forces at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

It was a career-defining moment and a day he will never forget.

A photo of Her Majesty The Queen's funeral procession
RAF Reserves attended the State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen

James, 32, said: “There is always a sense of pride being an RAF reservist because you are doing your service to the country you live in, but there was no greater sense of pride than attending Her Majesty’s funeral.

“She passed during our training camp and I wanted to volunteer to be on duty at the funeral. We were on the periphery of the formal ceremonial duties.

“Our Squadron was route-lining during the procession. It was emotional.

“That’s why you sign up in the first place – to serve Queen and country.”

It’s exactly three years this month [January 2023] since James joined the RAF Regiment – part of the Combat & Readiness Force – as a reservist, and since then he has not looked back.

The father-of-one was working as a forest and asset manager when he felt he craved more excitement. That’s when he applied for a part-time reservist job. It has brought him many exciting challenges, despite signing up and completing his training during the Covid pandemic.

Why I applied for RAF Reservist job

Now James is in a new role as an operations manager for the Ministry of Defence’s Guard Service and continues to be fully supported by his employer when performing his reservist duties.

James explains why he applied: “I wanted something else to do with my spare time; a new challenge and something completely new to focus on. The other motivation was fitness and I wanted to step out of my comfort zone.

“I had seen the RAF Reserves advertising before, but I put it off, then I decided to go for it.”

There are several stages of selection, just like in the RAF regulars, and not everyone passes. Selection tests, in fitness and aptitude, will rank you and match you to the newly formed professions. Find out more about applying to the RAF Reserves.

James was assigned to the 2622 Highland Squadron RAF Reserves based at RAF Lossiemouth as a Regiment Gunner.

When asked to sum up his last three years in this part-time, paid post, he said: “Honestly, it has been fantastic.”

What is the RAF Reserves training like?

A photo of an RAF Reservist
RAF Reserves complete the same training as RAF regulars

“For the first 18 months I was going through my initial training and then ‘trade training’ with RAF Regiment. As a Regiment Gunner we fired a range of weapons systems from pistols and rifles to GPMGs (general purpose machine guns),” explains James.

Firing weapons on the live range for the first time is one of many highlights of his experience as a reservist, so far. James admits he “absolutely loved it” because it was “very exciting and such an adrenaline rush”.

Another high point was taking part in field exercises over four days as it “brought together all the skills we had learnt during the last year of training and simulated real scenarios”. Dressed in full combat equipment, James and the reservists spent four days and nights working in CAGE (complex air-ground environments) in a remote part of Scotland.

It is a common misconception that reservists do not complete the same intense training as the regulars, but this is not true, for the reserves go through the same mentally and physically challenging training programme as the regulars – and they are paid for their time. The only difference is that reservists train for a minimum of 27 days of the year.

Could I be deployed?

So far, James has not been posted abroad but is looking for deployment opportunities in 2023. As a father to a young son, the reservist could be called up on mandatory deployments.

“Until then, voluntary deployments allow me decide what I can commit to around other family and work commitments, so I am able to pick and choose what I do and when I do it, which is ideal,” he added.

Travelling abroad has happened though, for another type of gruelling physical challenge – the largest multiple-day marching event in the world!

James explained: “We went to the Netherlands to do The Nijmegen Marches. We marched 100 miles over four days in full kit and in hot temperatures in the summer. Military personnel and civilians from all over the world took part, and I really enjoyed it.”

Should I sign up for an RAF Reservist job?

James’ life is non-recognisable from what it was like a few years ago. He’s gone from being a forestry manager to overseeing the MOD’s Guard Service and conducting RAF reservist duties in his spare time, in three short years.

MOD Guard with dog
James is also an MOD Guard as well as doing his RAF Reservist job

Now, given his life-changing experience as a reservist and how much he enjoys his part-time reservist job, James has some advice for those who are considering signing up: “Just give it a go, you have nothing to lose. There’s no harm in having a conversation. I haven’t looked back because you pick up so many transferrable skills in everything from leadership to risk management.

“I certainly have no regrets – it’s been fantastic.”

Today, along with his reservist and regular colleagues, James continues to serve King and country and is very much hoping to attend another worldwide event soon, the coronation of King Charles III on May 6.

Reasons for joining the RAF Reserves

Flight Sergeant Andy Stephens is part of the team tasked with recruiting more reserves. As a former regular with the RAF, he also knows all about what an RAF Reservist job involves. Andy said:

We are looking for all genders, aged from 18 to 54 to join who want to do something different with their spare-time, wish to better themselves and make a difference. Individuals need to be reasonably fit (you don’t have to be Olympic standard), good communicators, work well as an individual and in a team, follow direction, be self-disciplined and motivated to achieve goals.

“People should become a reservist to gain or improve confidence, leadership and communication skills, work with like-minded people to achieve tasks. Reservists undertake assignments that are unavailable in any other job. They have respect for all personnel for who they are (we all bring something to the table regardless of experience).

“The majority of people have a preconceived ideas of what the reserves are like and do and they are probably far from the actual reality. We recommend people get in touch and attend either a face-to-face presentation or online to gain a better understanding.”

The RAF is recruiting reserves at RAF Lossiemouth now.
Do you have what it takes to sign up?

A photo of RAF Reserves during adventure training
There are opportunities to get involved in adventure training as an RAF Reserve

Here are just some reasons to sign up for an RAF Reservist job today:

  • Gain qualifications
  • Enjoy competitive benefits
  • Undertake Adventure Training
  • Experience specialist training
  • Travel the world – and all while being paid!

Find out more about what becoming an RAF Reserve involves. Discover what roles 2622 Highland Squadron can offer and about what the recruitment process is like. Ask about what to expect when you are qualified and the financial benefits. Find out about opportunities to mobilise at home and abroad, before you apply.

*Name has been changed to protect the identity of the RAF reservist and MOD employee.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Lifestyle

Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
The Spirit of Speyside Festival chairman George McNeil. Image: The Spirit of Speyside Festival
More than 500 events lined up for 2023 Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival -…
Mocktails and non-alcoholic cocktails in inverness
The 7 places with the best non-alcoholic cocktails in Inverness
Prices for the final homes at Leathan Green start from £277,500 and the sales office is open Thursday to Monday from 11am to 5.30pm.
Leathan Green in Portlethen unveils final five homes for sale
Freshly-caught squid on a tray. Image: Shutterstock
Squid at record levels in Shetland waters
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak filmed a clip for Instagram as he visited Lancashire (Christopher Furlong/PA)
Sunak says sorry for seatbelt slip-up on social media video
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, during a visit to Accrington Market Hall in Lancashire (Christopher Furlong/PA)
Sunak appears not to wear seatbelt as he films Instagram clip in car
The rate of flu admissions to hospitals in England has dropped sharply (Peter Byrne/PA)
Flu hospital admissions drop sharply in fresh sign infections have peaked
Billy Wood launched The Banff Deli only a few months ago, but now has delicious plans for takeaway afternoon tea. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Former fisherman casts his net into world of afternoon tea at Banff Deli

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star
King Charles III, then Prince Charles, Prince of Wales. Image: Getty Images
Readers' letters: King Charles' expensive coronation, the alcohol merchandise ban and lights out at…
Glen Urquhart goalscorer Jed Stoddart (left) is congratulated by Connor Golabek.
Shinty: Connor Golabek joins Caberfeidh for pre-season training; Drew Macdonald poised for Newtonmore comeback

Editor's Picks

Most Commented