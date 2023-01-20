All you need to know about Lewis Capaldi’s Aberdeen gig

Scottish singing sensation Lewis Capaldi will bring his hits and signature humour to Aberdeen next week.

From when and where he’ll perform and who the support act is, to how to get to the venue and the show’s age restrictions, here’s everything you need to know about the much-anticipated gig.

When and where will Lewis Capaldi perform in Aberdeen?

Lewis Capaldi will play Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Monday January 23. Doors open at 6pm, with the support act expected to take to the stage at 7.30pm. Lewis Capaldi should perform from 8.45pm to 11pm.

What is Lewis Capaldi best known for?

The singer shot to fame in 2019 when his single Someone You Loved topped the UK Singles Chart. Since then, it has become the longest-running top 10 UK single of all time by a British artist.

He’s also known for his songs Hold Me While You Wait, Bruises, and Forget Me.

When was the last time Lewis played Aberdeen?

The self-proclaimed Scottish Beyonce last played Aberdeen’s P&J Live on March 15 2020 – just before the first coronavirus lockdown.

On the last night of his UK tour Capaldi said he couldn’t think of “a better place to end it than Aberdeen” – well, “except from Los Angeles,” he joked.

The Brit Award winner kicked off the Granite City gig by belting out his hit Grace, with our reviewer noting that “the truly electric atmosphere left goosebumps on the skin”. You can read the full review of the last pre-pandemic Aberdeen gig here.

Which songs will he perform?

Lewis will undoubtedly perform some of his biggest hits such as Someone You Loved and Before You Go in addition to songs from his upcoming album Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent which will be released in May.

Forget Me – the lead single from the upcoming album – debuted at number one in the UK Singles Chart and it was nominated for Song of the Year at the 2023 Brit Awards. His newest single Pointless reached number one last week (January 13).

Who’s the support act?

Rachel Agatha Keen – better known by the stage name RAYE – will open the singer’s UK arena tour.

Known for featuring on the hit single You Don’t Know Me by Jax Jones, RAYE’s debut studio album My 21st Century Blues will be released on February 3. The album was preceded by the single Escapism which peaked at number one on the UK Singles Chart after the song went viral on TikTok.

RAYE said on Instagram: “I get to sing you some songs from my album on these huge stages just before it’s released. I am so grateful for this opportunity.”

Will any age restrictions be in place?

Yes, please note that nobody under the age of 14 will be allowed in the standing area and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. For seated tickets, all attendees need to be 8+ and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

ID checks will be in place – attendees should bring along a Young Scot card or an alternative ID. No refunds will be given for entry refusals.

P&J Live would also like to remind attendees that Skiddle is not an authorised ticket seller. Any tickets purchased/obtained from this site are not legitimate and entry will be refused. All tickets for this show have been issued by Ticketmaster.

How do I get to P&J Live?

Venue bosses would like to encourage gig-goers to use public transport.

Bus

Stagecoach will be operating its 727 Service between Union Square and P&J Live, running every 15-30 minutes. Additional buses will depart from Union Square to the venue on a dedicated PJ1 service from 6.10pm.

Buses will depart back into Aberdeen city centre after the event is finished. These will depart from the front of the Hilton Hotel.

More buses will depart from Craibstone Park & Ride to the venue on a dedicated PJ4 service from 6.30pm, and from Kingswells Park & Ride on a PJ3 service from 6.40pm.

Car

Attendees can enter via Dyce Drive or A96 if travelling southbound, as other entry points are bus gates only. Visitors can exit via all three exits, at the A96, Dyce Drive and Wellheads Drive.

Can I bring an umbrella?

No, for everyone’s safety, large bags, backpacks of any kind and umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

Will food and drink be available?

Yes, all P&J Live bars, kiosks and The Mill Coffee Shop will be in operation. Additional bars in both Hall A and Hall B will also be serving food.

Are tickets for Lewis Capaldi’s Aberdeen gig still available?

No, the gig is completely sold out.

