The BBC on council’s list to provide key public services in Aberdeen – but no one knows what for

The BBC could be asked to provide key council services in Aberdeen, it has emerged.

City chiefs are currently looking at ways of saving money by potentially signing up outside bodies to take on its legal duties.

The national broadcaster has been included in an “illustrative” list of the type of organisation that could be contracted.

However some mystery remains about just what the BBC would potentially do – with council and corporation bosses unable to clarify.

“Very early” work on the money-saving scheme has identified 48 areas where outside help could be sought.

Those include adult and child social work, council tax collection and the provision of free school meals.

There are 92 council responsibilities and powers outlined in law. So if the plans come to anything, more than half of those could be offloaded.

‘You’re hired’: Who might Aberdeen council chiefs bring in to run public services?

A “desktop exercise for illustrative purposes only” identified 25 external organisations they would look to in order to replace in-house council services.

It was released to Unison by freedom of information, as the union fights against the notion of hiring outside help.

Among those on the list are government quangos like Transport Scotland, Education Scotland, the incoming National Care Service, and Bord na Gaidhlig.

But the BBC is the stand-out exception on the list of otherwise national bodies.

It is not clear what service the corporation might be brought in to provide. Town House sources, when asked, reaffirmed the “illustrative” nature of the list.

There was no answer as to why others – such as the UK Space Agency and MI6 – were not included in that same spirit.

Question of S(up)port: BBC ‘not aware’ of any similar arrangement with Scottish councils

And a BBC spokeswoman told us: “We’re not aware of any services the BBC provides, or statutory duties that the BBC carries out, in Scotland for any local authorities.”

There are claims the proposals amount to “backdoor privatisation” of public services.

The broadcaster’s place on the list was branded “simply outrageous” by Labour councillor Deena Tissera.

An outspoken critic of the plans, she said: “It is obvious to me that Unison and other unions were right to question the rationale behind why a council would want to rid itself of statutory powers and responsibilities.”

No talks – formal or informal – have taken place with the partners council chiefs have in mind.

At this time, Aberdeen City Council officials only have clearance to speak with the Scottish Government about the possibilities.

Strictly Council Services: Bosses have no idea how much money this could save

Council customer services director Andy MacDonald pledged “no proposals are being made at this stage”.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no suggestion that services are to be outsourced or privatised.”

Responding to union concerns, he also revealed the work is so rudimentary that no financial analysis has been carried out.

The unknowns include how much could be saved by roping outside bodies in to provide services.

Neither is there any idea of the safeguards which would protect public services from profiteering.

The director committed to work to promote equality, human rights, socio-economic justice and environmental sustainability with any future service providers too.

Labour: A ‘slippery slope’ to weakened democratic control of Aberdeen council public services

But in December, Labour group leader Barney Crockett described councillors entertaining the possibility as “boiled frogs”.

He warned the council could be on a “slippery slope” to losing democratic control of public services.

His party colleague Ms Tissera wrote to the first minister about her concerns. She is yet to hear back.

At next week’s staff governance meeting, she will call on the ruling SNP and Lib Dem administration to “do the right thing and abandon the proposals”.

“I am really shocked and angry that the SNP administration has brought forward proposals to outsource statutory powers without bringing forward the due diligence required,” she added.

But the SNP’s staff governance convener Neil Copland said instead of being “simply outraged”, Ms Tissera was “simply playing politics”.

He added: “We are, in fact, getting on with running Aberdeen City Council.

“The SNP and Liberal Democrats partnership is focused on delivering the best possible public services for the citizens of Aberdeen.

“Meanwhile Councillor Tissera continues to try and undermine the work of the chief executive and her staff.”