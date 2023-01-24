The BBC on council’s list to provide key public services in Aberdeen – but no one knows what for

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The BBC on council’s list to provide key public services in Aberdeen – but no one knows what for

By Alastair Gossip
January 24, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 24, 2023, 1:18 pm
The BBC was on a list of potential providers Aberdeen City Council could sign up to take on its legally required public services. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
The BBC was on a list of potential providers Aberdeen City Council could sign up to take on its legally required public services. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.

The BBC could be asked to provide key council services in Aberdeen, it has emerged.

City chiefs are currently looking at ways of saving money by potentially signing up outside bodies to take on its legal duties.

The national broadcaster has been included in an “illustrative” list of the type of organisation that could be contracted.

However some mystery remains about just what the BBC would potentially do – with council and corporation bosses unable to clarify.

“Very early” work on the money-saving scheme has identified 48 areas where outside help could be sought.

Those include adult and child social work, council tax collection and the provision of free school meals.

There are 92 council responsibilities and powers outlined in law. So if the plans come to anything, more than half of those could be offloaded.

‘You’re hired’: Who might Aberdeen council chiefs bring in to run public services?

A “desktop exercise for illustrative purposes only” identified 25 external organisations they would look to in order to replace in-house council services.

It was released to Unison by freedom of information, as the union fights against the notion of hiring outside help.

Aberdeen City Council chiefs have put together a list of potential providers, who could, in the future, be asked to take over legally required public services. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City Council chiefs have put together a list of potential providers, who could, in the future, be asked to take over legally required public services. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Among those on the list are government quangos like Transport Scotland, Education Scotland, the incoming National Care Service, and Bord na Gaidhlig.

But the BBC is the stand-out exception on the list of otherwise national bodies.

It is not clear what service the corporation might be brought in to provide. Town House sources, when asked, reaffirmed the “illustrative” nature of the list.

There was no answer as to why others – such as the UK Space Agency and MI6 – were not included in that same spirit.

Question of S(up)port: BBC ‘not aware’ of any similar arrangement with Scottish councils

And a BBC spokeswoman told us: “We’re not aware of any services the BBC provides, or statutory duties that the BBC carries out, in Scotland for any local authorities.”

Councillor Deena Tissera is fighting Aberdeen City Council's plans to look into having outside help with key public services. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Councillor Deena Tissera is fighting Aberdeen City Council's plans to look into having outside help with key public services. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

There are claims the proposals amount to “backdoor privatisation” of public services.

The broadcaster’s place on the list was branded “simply outrageous” by Labour councillor Deena Tissera.

An outspoken critic of the plans, she said: “It is obvious to me that Unison and other unions were right to question the rationale behind why a council would want to rid itself of statutory powers and responsibilities.”

No talks – formal or informal – have taken place with the partners council chiefs have in mind.

At this time, Aberdeen City Council officials only have clearance to speak with the Scottish Government about the possibilities.

Strictly Council Services: Bosses have no idea how much money this could save

Council customer services director Andy MacDonald pledged “no proposals are being made at this stage”.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no suggestion that services are to be outsourced or privatised.”

Responding to union concerns, he also revealed the work is so rudimentary that no financial analysis has been carried out.

The unknowns include how much could be saved by roping outside bodies in to provide services.

Neither is there any idea of the safeguards which would protect public services from profiteering.

The director committed to work to promote equality, human rights, socio-economic justice and environmental sustainability with any future service providers too.

Labour: A ‘slippery slope’ to weakened democratic control of Aberdeen council public services

But in December, Labour group leader Barney Crockett described councillors entertaining the possibility as “boiled frogs”.

He warned the council could be on a “slippery slope” to losing democratic control of public services.

His party colleague Ms Tissera wrote to the first minister about her concerns. She is yet to hear back.

At next week’s staff governance meeting, she will call on the ruling SNP and Lib Dem administration to “do the right thing and abandon the proposals”.

“I am really shocked and angry that the SNP administration has brought forward proposals to outsource statutory powers without bringing forward the due diligence required,” she added.

Staff governance convener Neil Copland accused Ms Tissera of "playing politics" with the "very early" talks on bringing in outside organisations to run key council public services in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Staff governance convener Neil Copland accused Ms Tissera of 'playing politics' with the 'very early' talks on bringing in outside organisations to run key council public services in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

But the SNP’s staff governance convener Neil Copland said instead of being “simply outraged”, Ms Tissera was “simply playing politics”.

He added: “We are, in fact, getting on with running Aberdeen City Council.

“The SNP and Liberal Democrats partnership is focused on delivering the best possible public services for the citizens of Aberdeen.

“Meanwhile Councillor Tissera continues to try and undermine the work of the chief executive and her staff.”

