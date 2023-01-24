Gallery: Lewis Capaldi was Someone You Loved at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Lewis Capaldi was Someone You Loved at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Lewis Capaldi thrilled his fans when he took to the stage of his sold out gig at P&J Live in Aberdeen. All images: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Lewis Capaldi thrilled his fans when he took to the stage of his sold out gig at P&J Live in Aberdeen. All images: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
By Danica Ollerova

Bringing his greatest hits and cheeky humour to Aberdeen, Lewis Capaldi was clearly Someone You Loved at P&J Live.

Did you manage to buy tickets – which sold out in 10 minutes – to the much-anticipated show?

Because the audience loved every minute of the Scottish Beyonce’s gig as he played hit after hit.

Our photographer Darrell Benns also attended the event to capture the atmosphere and the fans arriving to see the show.

Scroll down and take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot yourself or your friends and family… and enjoy watching Lewis Capaldi in action.

Fans were caught up in  storm of confetti as Lewis Capaldi brought his Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Show to P&J Live.
Greeting their hero on stage are fans of Lewis Capaldi who performed at P&J Live last night.
Ready for a blistering night with Lewis Capaldi at P&J Live in Aberdeen.
In tune and on top form, Lewis Capaldi at P&J Live last night.
Getting ready for a night of brilliant entertainment with Lewis Capaldi at P&J Live.
These fans are ready to party and sing along with Lewis Capaldi at P&J Live in Aberdeen.
Warming up for Lewis Capaldi as fans arrive at P&J Live for Lewis Capaldi’s sold-out gig.
Big thumbs up from the man himself as Lewis Capaldi gets into the swing of his gig at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.
Merch at the ready as fans prepare to welcome Lewis Capaldi on stage at P&J Live in Aberdeen.
Blue light special as Lewis Capaldi takes to the stage in front of 15,000 adoring fans at P&J Live.
Superfans are ready to see the Scottish Beyonce as Lewis Capaldi played Aberdeen’s P&J Live.
Dream come true for two fans who were invited on stage to meet Lewis Capaldi during his gig at P&J Live after throwing a towel on stage asking the singing star for a hug.
And here’s Lewis with the towel his fans threw on stage to get his attention… it worked when they were invited up to meet him at P&J Live.
Cheers to a great night ahead as fans arrived for Lewis Capaldi’s gig at P&J Live in Aberdeen.
Front row view for these fans as Lewis Capaldi took to the stage of P&J Live.
Cue the dry ice as Lewis Capaldi performs at P&J Live.
Looking forward to some brilliant songs are these fans at Lewis Capaldi’s gig in P&J Live.
In for a great night in the company of Lewis Capaldi at P&J Live.
Hey you… Lewis Capaldi points to his fans in the P&J Live arena.
Excited to be at Lewis Capaldi’s gig in P&J Live.
These fans are heading for their seats ready for Lewis Capaldi’s gig to kick off at P&J Live.
Looks like Lewis Capaldi was having a ball as he entertained 15,000 fans at P&J Live in Aberdeen.
Refreshments at the ready as these fans look forward to Lewis Capaldi’s gig at P&J Live.
Lewis Capaldi proved he was a consumate performer in front of 15,000 fans at P&J Live.

