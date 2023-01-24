Gallery: Lewis Capaldi was Someone You Loved at Aberdeen’s P&J Live Lewis Capaldi thrilled his fans when he took to the stage of his sold out gig at P&J Live in Aberdeen. All images: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson By Danica Ollerova January 24 2023, 6.00am Share Gallery: Lewis Capaldi was Someone You Loved at Aberdeen’s P&J Live Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5306533/gallery-lewis-capaldi-aberdeen-pj-live-2023/ Copy Link 0 comment Bringing his greatest hits and cheeky humour to Aberdeen, Lewis Capaldi was clearly Someone You Loved at P&J Live. Did you manage to buy tickets – which sold out in 10 minutes – to the much-anticipated show? Because the audience loved every minute of the Scottish Beyonce’s gig as he played hit after hit. Our photographer Darrell Benns also attended the event to capture the atmosphere and the fans arriving to see the show. Scroll down and take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot yourself or your friends and family… and enjoy watching Lewis Capaldi in action. Fans were caught up in storm of confetti as Lewis Capaldi brought his Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Show to P&J Live. Greeting their hero on stage are fans of Lewis Capaldi who performed at P&J Live last night. Ready for a blistering night with Lewis Capaldi at P&J Live in Aberdeen. In tune and on top form, Lewis Capaldi at P&J Live last night. Getting ready for a night of brilliant entertainment with Lewis Capaldi at P&J Live. These fans are ready to party and sing along with Lewis Capaldi at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Warming up for Lewis Capaldi as fans arrive at P&J Live for Lewis Capaldi’s sold-out gig. Big thumbs up from the man himself as Lewis Capaldi gets into the swing of his gig at Aberdeen’s P&J Live. Merch at the ready as fans prepare to welcome Lewis Capaldi on stage at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Blue light special as Lewis Capaldi takes to the stage in front of 15,000 adoring fans at P&J Live. Superfans are ready to see the Scottish Beyonce as Lewis Capaldi played Aberdeen’s P&J Live. Dream come true for two fans who were invited on stage to meet Lewis Capaldi during his gig at P&J Live after throwing a towel on stage asking the singing star for a hug. And here’s Lewis with the towel his fans threw on stage to get his attention… it worked when they were invited up to meet him at P&J Live. Cheers to a great night ahead as fans arrived for Lewis Capaldi’s gig at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Front row view for these fans as Lewis Capaldi took to the stage of P&J Live. Cue the dry ice as Lewis Capaldi performs at P&J Live. Looking forward to some brilliant songs are these fans at Lewis Capaldi’s gig in P&J Live. In for a great night in the company of Lewis Capaldi at P&J Live. Hey you… Lewis Capaldi points to his fans in the P&J Live arena. Excited to be at Lewis Capaldi’s gig in P&J Live. These fans are heading for their seats ready for Lewis Capaldi’s gig to kick off at P&J Live. Looks like Lewis Capaldi was having a ball as he entertained 15,000 fans at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Refreshments at the ready as these fans look forward to Lewis Capaldi’s gig at P&J Live. Lewis Capaldi proved he was a consumate performer in front of 15,000 fans at P&J Live. You might also like… WWE legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan will return to Aberdeen for city’s Comic Con Rising Aberdeen band The Sun Day vow to ‘spread love and joy’ with label deal Fun’ lovin crime writer Chris Brookmyre set to hit the high notes at Granite Noir
