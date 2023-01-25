Meet-and-greet team ready to welcome more than 25 cruise ships to Aberdeen in 2023

A squad of well-drilled tourism volunteers will welcome passengers from the first of more than 25 cruise ships booked to berth at the £400 million South Harbour in Aberdeen during 2023.

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy said he would also be at the meet-and-greet when the 663ft AIDAaura arrives in the city, carrying 1,200 guests, on April 28.

From South Africa to Aberdeen

AIDAaura, operated by the German cruise line AIDA Cruises, is currently off the coast of South Africa on its way to Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape.

Others getting ready to usher in her passengers, hoping they’ll get out and about spending money in Aberdeen city and shire, include Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti.

North-east in line for £1.5m boost

Port bosses expect cruise ships will bring up to 12,000 visitors into the region this year, splashing out £134 each on average.

Based on these figures, the local economy is in line for a £1.5m boost during 2023.

But not everyone arriving in the Granite City by sea will want a closer look.

Mr Foy admitted nearly one-third of all passengers are unlikely to get off the ships at all.

VisitAberdeenshire is targeting its efforts on the rest, who he said would be split between people going on pre-booked excursions and others who prefer to “do their own thing”.

He added: “We’ve been working closely with excursion companies for a number of years now to really sell this opportunity.

“We’re also doing all we can to get cruise companies interested in coming to Aberdeen.

“Everything was interrupted by Covid but the sales pitch has resumed this year.”

Fifteen volunteers have been recruited for the task of helping people get to where they want to go after disembarking visiting ships. They will all be wearing distinctive blue jackets.

Mr Foy said the ultimate aim was to keep people in the area as long as possible and have them leave with good impressions and a wish to return.

Interest in visiting Scotland has been piqued around the world by TV dramas such as Outlander, Harry Potter films and global exposure to Royal Deeside when the late Queen’s funeral cortege passed through the area, he said.

Mr Foy, Mr Sanguinetti and others enjoyed a site visit this morning to see progress at South Harbour, which is in its final construction stage and due to complete in spring.

Port of Aberdeen’s CEO said it was encouraging to see a “long, complex and at times challenging” project nearing its end.

There are already cruise ships booked in for 2024 and beyond, he said, adding: “This is a massive opportunity for Aberdeen.”

Mr Sanguinetti is expecting “year-on-year increases” in the level of cruise traffic in coming years as “capacity and capability” comes online.

He added: “It’s encouraging to see that major international cruise lines are already booking their larger cruise ships for calls to Aberdeen in 2024 and beyond.”

While smaller cruise vessels have berthed in Aberdeen, the expanded harbour “significantly increases the port’s capacity for cruise calls” and will be able to accommodate the “majority of the world’s cruise fleet”, Mr Sanguinetti said.

He continued: “It is incredibly exciting to see it taking shape.

“Port of Aberdeen is a gateway to the amazing attractions of north-east Scotland.

“Our investment in South Harbour will enable tens of thousands more guests to experience this incredible region every year.”

Familiarisation visits

It is thought many passengers will take advantage of coach trips taking them to visitor attractions in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Cruise lines such as the Carnival Group will take part in familiarisation visits this year.

Mr Foy said: “The opening of South Harbour to cruise vessels in 2023 will be a timely boost to the tourism and hospitality sector in the north-east.

“Disembarking passengers – who will be met by our welcome to Aberdeenshire volunteers – will have a wealth of experiences to enjoy during their time on our shores, planting the seed for future travel back to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for a longer stay.”

‘Real potential’

Aberdeen City Councillor Miranda Radley believes the new port will “showcase” what the region has to offer.

She added: “Aberdeen is a fantastic place to visit. Attracting visitors to the city is embedded in our city centre and beach masterplans.”

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson said the growing global cruise market “offers some real potential to our city and regional businesses”.