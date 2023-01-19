Port of Aberdeen names new chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Port of Aberdeen names new chairman

By Kelly Wilson
January 19, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 19, 2023, 11:55 am
Port of Aberdeen
Port of Aberdeen has recruited a new member to its board and appointed a new chairman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Port of Aberdeen has announced the appointment of a new chairman to take over from Alistair Mackenzie.

Roy Buchan has taken up the reins having previously held the role of vice-chairman for a year.

Mr Buchan has more than 30 years experience in the oil, gas and energy industries having held a wide range of senior leadership roles, latterly as chief operations officer of Ithaca Energy, and a board member of artificial intelligence firm OPEX Group.

Roy Buchan
Roy Buchan has been appointed new chairman of Port of Aberdeen. Image: Port of Aberdeen

He succeeds Mr Mackenzie who stepped down having served a full term of eight years as chairman and 13 years as a board member.

Mr Buchan, who first joined the board in 2019, said: “It is a privilege to be appointed as chair of Port of Aberdeen and to follow Alistair who has led the board with distinction.

“This is a pivotal time in the port’s almost 900 years of history. I look forward to working with Bob Sanguinetti, the board and our stakeholders to seize the opportunities presented by the nation’s drive to net zero and achieving energy
security.”

New board member

Meanwhile, Sian Lloyd Rees has joined Port of Aberdeen as a non-executive board member.

In a career spanning more than 25 years, Ms Rees has extensive business experience as a senior leader in both energy and IT industries, having held several leadership roles in both blue chip and start-up companies.

Sian Rees Lloyd joins Port of Aberdeen as non-executive director. Image: Port of Aberdeen

She is currently UK managing director for Aker’s Mainstream Renewable Power and sits on the boards of Offshore Energies UK as co-chair, ETZ Ltd and the Net Zero Technology Centre.

Ms Rees said: “Port of Aberdeen has a rich heritage and I’m delighted to help shape its exciting future.

“There is a real opportunity for Aberdeen to be a global energy hub for the next 50 years, leading the transition to cleaner, renewable energies, with the port at its heart.”

John Brebner, a non-executive member since 2018, has been appointed vice-chairman.

‘New dynamic to board’

Speaking about the appointments Mr Mackenzie said they would bring “invaluable leadership, business acumen and counsel and a new dynamic to the board”.

He added: “I have been proud to sit on the board of Port of Aberdeen and support its growth and development over the years, none more so than our transformational South Harbour expansion project which will create prosperity for generations.”

Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti said: “We thank Alistair for his leadership and guidance over the past eight years.

ort of Aberdeen’s £400m development at Nigg Bay south harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“His commitment and vision have helped the port grow, diversify the sectors we support, and truly be a modern Trust Port.

“With the support of Roy and the board, I’m confident we can deliver on our vision to become Scotland’s premier net zero port.”

