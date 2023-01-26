Go behind the scenes at HMT: Aberdeen theatre to restart popular public tours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Go behind the scenes at HMT: Aberdeen theatre to restart popular public tours

By Danica Ollerova
HMT's popular public tours will soon return. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
HMT's popular public tours will soon return. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeen theatre fans are invited to tread the boards and discover the stage secrets of His Majesty’s when the venue’s popular public tours return next month.

Have you always fancied having a peek behind the scenes at HMT and see where gifted performers including West End star Alan Cumming, Strictly winner Brendan Cole and comedian Dara Ó Briain got ready before taking to the stage?

The public tours will explore the new and old sections of the Aberdeen landmark, providing an opportunity to get on stage and see His Majesty’s from the eyes of a performer in one of the most beautiful theatres in Scotland.

Alan Cumming at His Majesty's Theatre. Don't miss Burn in Aberdeen and Inverness.
West End legend Alan Cumming at His Majesty’s Theatre on the opening night of his one-man dance show Burn. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

HMT public tours to return in February

The tours have been hugely popular pre-pandemic so we are certain theatre-lovers will jump at the chance to learn more about the 116-year-old Edwardian theatre designed by Frank Matcham.

The legendary theatre architect also designed London Hippodrome, London Coliseum and Glasgow’s King’s Theatre.

Backstage of His Majesty’s Theatre. Image: Supplied by Andrew Brooks.

The 90-minute-long tours will be led by Aberdeen Performing Arts’ knowledgeable and enthusiastic volunteers.

Tickets and dates for public tours of HMT

The first HMT tour of 2023 will take place at 10.30am on Saturday February 11.

Those interested in the city’s culture will also be able to tour the beautiful theatre on February 18, March 4, April 1 and April 8 (all Saturdays).

More dates may be added in the future.

Tickets for HMT public tours are available through Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Conversation