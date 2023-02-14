Aberdeen councillor raises alarm over last minute Stoneywood Mill bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen councillor raises alarm over last minute Stoneywood Mill bid

Calum Ross By Calum Ross
February 14, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 14, 2023, 10:01 am
Labour councillor Barney Crockett. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Labour councillor Barney Crockett. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A city councillor has demanded urgent answers over claims a late bid could be lodged to revive the historic Stoneywood paper mill in Aberdeen.

Opposition Labour group leader Barney Crockett said an offer that would save jobs at the site would be “welcome”.

But he believed workers are “deeply sceptical” about reports that a viable bid could be made at the 11th hour.

Mr Crockett, a former lord provost, spoke out after local SNP MSP Jackie Dunbar revealed to The P&J on Sunday that she believed at least one “credible” offer was likely to be made to keep it as a paper mill.

Stoneywood Mill went into administration last year

More than 300 workers lost their jobs after the mill, which dates back to 1770, was put into administration in September last year.

The administrators, Interpath Advisory, said “severe challenges posed by the pandemic”, along with “skyrocketing energy costs”, had been overwhelming for mill owners, Arjowiggins.

Stoneywood Mill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

We revealed in November that an offer to take over the mill had been made by Glasgow-based Bell & Bain, one of the UK’s largest and oldest independent book printers and binders.

However, it was rejected, with one insider insisting at the time that no “credible” offers had been made.

The administrators have set a deadline for offers to be made for the mill by Tuesday next week.

Mr Crockett, one of the local councillors for the area, said: “Why would any serious bidders wait until over 320 workers at Stoneywood Mill have been made redundant?

“Why would any serious bidders have kept quiet about their interest until the mill has been in administration for months?

“Why would they not talk to the trade union, the workforce, the local councillors, the local community or the community council?

‘Very concerned’

“Mill workers are bound to be very concerned about this so-called late bid.

“Any attempt to strip the mill’s assets and get hold of the land on the cheap should be seen as what it is, and not dressed up as a rescue bid if it is not.”

Jackie Dunbar. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Mr Crockett added: “I call on any local elected representative who is privy to secret information about the future of Stoneywood Mill to come clean, and tell the workforce and the local community what is really going on as a matter of urgency, before raising any more false hopes for my constituents who have lost their jobs.”

A spokeswoman for the administrators said they had “always remained open to offers” from those wishing to acquire the Stoneywood Mill site as an operational facility.

She added: “An updated deadline for offers of 21 February 2023 has been set in order to let the joint administrators establish if there are any credible offers (in terms of value and ability to execute) and to give potential interested parties clarity around format and timing of bids.”

‘Full consideration’

Employment Minister Richard Lochhead said: “We would expect that the administrators, Interpath, would give full consideration to any credible bid aimed at keeping the site at Stoneywood as a going concern.

“Scottish Enterprise is in regular contact with the administrators and is continuing to work with them to help find a sustainable future for the site.

“The Scottish Government has provided support for all affected employees through our initiative for responding to redundancy situations, Partnership Action for Continuing Employment.”

