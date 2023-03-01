Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Councils bans fridges at recycling centres after Perth explosion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Councils bans fridges at recycling centres after Perth explosion

By Alasdair Clark and Cameron Roy
March 1, 2023, 2:53 pm Updated: March 1, 2023, 4:48 pm

Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council have asked residents not to bring fridges, freezers or small electricals to their recycling centres after an explosion and fatal fire in Perth.

The local authorities say it is suspending the collection of these items until it can understand the impact of the blaze at Shore Recycling.

The cause of the explosion and subsequent fire has not been confirmed, but a joint probe by police and fire investigators is underway.

Locals look on as fire crews tackle the flames. Image: Stuart Cowper

Residents are being asked not to bring electrics to recycling centres or arrange bulky uplifts.

A statement posted on Aberdeen City Council’s website says the pause will allow staff to manage capacity.

It said: “Due to the fire at Shore Recycling in Perth on February 28, recycling of small electrical items and fridges and freezers will be temporarily affected until we better understand the impacts of this situation.

“We are asking residents, where possible, not to bring these items to our Household Waste Recycling Centres or request a special uplift for these.”

Aberdeenshire Council has also told The Press and Journal that they have temporarily stopped accepting electrical items of all types.

Highland Council said they are working with its contractor Repic to assess the impact of the fire and establish contingency arrangements.

The tragic fire in Perth comes amidst the demolition of the Suez recycling centre in Altens in Aberdeen, which was severely damaged by a fire.

Investigators believe that blaze was probably started by a battery from an electrical device being wrongly recycled. 

Fire-hit recycling is one of a kind

Shore Recycling Centre, which is currently closed, is the only facility in Scotland capable of recycling fridges.

The company deals with an average of 225,000 units a year and in 2021 celebrated recycling five million fridges.

A majority of Scottish councils signed up to use the facility when it opened in 2001.

Prior to Shore Recycling Centre opening, there had been a nationwide pile up of fridges due to a change in the law around the management of CFCs gases – non-toxic gas used in coolants.

Perth recycling centre fire
The fire was first reported at 12.39am on Tuesday. Image: Stuart Cowper

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) refused to confirm whether national guidance had been issued to local authorities as a result of the fire.

A spokeswoman said: “Sepa officers are working closely with partner agencies and were on site with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to monitor the situation.

“An investigation is under way, and we will be unable to comment further until this is concluded.”

It’s not known if other recycling centres will be affected. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It is not known how long the plant at Friarton Bridge Park could be closed for or the potential impact.

[[title]]

[[text]]
