Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Councils bans fridges at recycling centres after Perth explosion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council have asked residents not to bring fridges, freezers or small electricals to their recycling centres after an explosion and fatal fire in Perth.

The local authorities say it is suspending the collection of these items until it can understand the impact of the blaze at Shore Recycling.

The cause of the explosion and subsequent fire has not been confirmed, but a joint probe by police and fire investigators is underway.

Residents are being asked not to bring electrics to recycling centres or arrange bulky uplifts.

A statement posted on Aberdeen City Council’s website says the pause will allow staff to manage capacity.

It said: “Due to the fire at Shore Recycling in Perth on February 28, recycling of small electrical items and fridges and freezers will be temporarily affected until we better understand the impacts of this situation.

“We are asking residents, where possible, not to bring these items to our Household Waste Recycling Centres or request a special uplift for these.”

Due to the fire at Shore Recycling in Perth yesterday, we are asking residents, for the time being, not to bring small electrical items or fridges and freezers to our HWRCs, or to request a special uplift for these items. For more information visit: https://t.co/tEaAwKHNuP pic.twitter.com/Feo8FFe7rP — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) March 1, 2023

Aberdeenshire Council has also told The Press and Journal that they have temporarily stopped accepting electrical items of all types.

Highland Council said they are working with its contractor Repic to assess the impact of the fire and establish contingency arrangements.

The tragic fire in Perth comes amidst the demolition of the Suez recycling centre in Altens in Aberdeen, which was severely damaged by a fire.

Investigators believe that blaze was probably started by a battery from an electrical device being wrongly recycled.

Fire-hit recycling is one of a kind

Shore Recycling Centre, which is currently closed, is the only facility in Scotland capable of recycling fridges.

The company deals with an average of 225,000 units a year and in 2021 celebrated recycling five million fridges.

A majority of Scottish councils signed up to use the facility when it opened in 2001.

Prior to Shore Recycling Centre opening, there had been a nationwide pile up of fridges due to a change in the law around the management of CFCs gases – non-toxic gas used in coolants.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) refused to confirm whether national guidance had been issued to local authorities as a result of the fire.

A spokeswoman said: “Sepa officers are working closely with partner agencies and were on site with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to monitor the situation.

“An investigation is under way, and we will be unable to comment further until this is concluded.”

It is not known how long the plant at Friarton Bridge Park could be closed for or the potential impact.