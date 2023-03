[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man reported missing from Aberdeen has been traced.

Robert Pawlikowski was last seen around 10.30am in the Aberdeen area.

Police were growing concerned for the 54-year-old’s welfare and launched an online appeal for help finding him.

Officers have now confirmed that Mr Pawlikowski has been traced.

They have thanked the public for sharing their appeal.