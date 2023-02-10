South College Street project: North Esplanade West to close as major upgrade scheme gathers pace

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A busy Aberdeen street will close next week as work on a major road network upgrade continues.

Several traffic restrictions will be put in place on North Esplanade West – one of the main routes from the city centre to Torry – as part of the South College Street project.

These will be implemented in two stages, with construction works expected to be completed by February 26.

The southbound lane of the road will be closed between Rail Road and the Queen Elizabeth Bridge roundabout from 6am on Monday.

During this period, drivers are advised to use the alternative routes available on Victoria Road, Menzies Road, Craig Place and Queen Elizabeth Bridge.

From 6am on February 20, the road will be closed in both directions as contractors begin work on the northbound lane.

Traffic in that area will then be diverted via South College Street, College Street, Bridge Street, Wapping Street, Carmelite Street, Guild Street and Market Street.

What is the South College Street project?

Proposals to change the lay-out of South College Street to make it better and more suitable for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists have been in the pipeline since 2004.

Over the last 19 years, however, the project has been brought to a halt several times for a variety of reasons, with workers finally making the first dig last October.

The scheme is part of the city centre masterplan and includes the addition of extra lanes and a new junction at the intersection of Palmerston Place and North Esplanade West.

Roads will also be widened to help walkers and cyclists, while parking and loading areas will be changed.

The whole project is expected to be completed by May 7, with further road closures and traffic restrictions due to be implemented in the coming weeks.

