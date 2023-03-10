Inverness design firm staff numbers rise 25% since takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inverness design firm staff numbers rise 25% since takeover

By Simon Warburton
(L-R): Willie Park Building & Bus. Dev. Mgr_Key Facilities Management Kenny Shand_Planning & Design Group Director _Mabbett Derek J. McNab_MD_ Mabbett
From left: Willie Park building and business development manager, Key Facilities Management, Kenny Shand_planning and design group director, Mabbett, Derek McNab, managing director, Mabbett. Image: Ross Creative Communications.

Inverness-based planning and architectural design company GH Johnston Building Consultants (GHJ) has seen staff numbers rise by a quarter as work in the energy industry takes off.

GHJ’s workforce has increased by more than 25% and added to its client base, driven in part by the opening of a new office space in Forres and the imminent launch of a new Aberdeen centre.

The firm was acquired a year ago by Mabbett & Associates. Glasgow-based Mabbett is part of GEG Capital, led by Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor.

L-R: Derek J. McNab, Managing Director, Mabbett; Kenny Shand, Planning & Design Group Director, and James Forbes, Director – Engineering.
Mabbett managing director Derek McNab; Kenny Shand, planning & design group director and James Forbes, director engineering. Image: Ross Creative Communications.

Mabbett planning and design group director, Kenny Shand, who was previously senior planning consultant with GHJ, said: “Reflecting on the last 12 months from our roots in the Highland capital where we have serviced clients for more than 40 years, we have witnessed growth in our client base, welcomed new colleagues and been able to better service our existing client base.

“Furthermore we have grown our capabilities with the support of the wider group, working collaboratively on several complex planning and architectural projects.”

GHK also to deliver Nigg Energy Park planning services

One recent collaborative project is Acorn Bioenergy which has a planned investment of around £150 million in the Highland region which GHJ says will “contribute significantly” to the Scottish Government’s target of Net Zero.

Acorn is currently developing a number of anaerobic digestion sites, a process through which bacteria break down organic matter, across the region.

Another recent commitment has seen GHJ deliver planning services at Nigg Energy Park, part of the Opportunity Cromarty Firth green freeport bid, owned by Global Energy Group, which is also part of GEG Capital.

GHJ employees on staircase
Staff numbers have risen by a quarter after full integration. Image: Ross Creative Communications

Andy Lee, part of the Mabbett senior management team paid tribute to GHJ’s founder, Gary Johnston, 65, who is retiring from the business.

Mr Lee said Mr  Johnston played a “key role” in integrating GHJ into the Mabbett group in the last 12 months.

“Gary is hugely respected in the industry and we were honoured he chose Mabbett to help drive the next chapter in GHJ’s history,” he said.

“The acquisition of GHJ last year enhanced the combined group’s offering of planning and design services bringing together the depth and technical expertise of GHJ and Mabbett’s team of safety, environment, engineering and planning professionals, scientists and project managers.”

Following the purchase of GHJ, Mabbett & Associates added a new regional office in the Horizon Scotland Business and Innovation Centre in Forres to support expansion east into Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Mr Shand added: “Our presence in Speyside positions us to service our growing roster of clients in the distilling sector while there are opportunities for us in the region’s space sector too.”

