Exclusive: Birthday boy Roy MacGregor on new opportunities, green freeports and Global Energy Group’s latest results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Exclusive: Birthday boy Roy MacGregor on new opportunities, green freeports and Global Energy Group’s latest results

By Keith Findlay
December 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 29, 2022, 7:37 am
Roy MacGregor is looking forward to grasping new opportunities in renewables. Image: Global Energy Group
Roy MacGregor is looking forward to grasping new opportunities in renewables. Image: Global Energy Group

Consistency in green energy policy-making is top of the 2023 wish list for Highland entrepreneur Roy MacGregor.

Speaking on the eve of his 70th birthday today, Mr MacGregor, said his Global Energy Group (GEG) was well-placed to take advantage of energy transition opportunities.

There is a “good dividend” awaiting the energy services company as it pursues more work in the renewables sector, he said.

But this depends on “consistency from Scottish and national (UK) politicians,” he added.

Roy MacGregor on green freeports

Mr MacGregor also expressed frustration over the delay to the announcement about Scottish green freeports.

GEG is one of the partners in Opportunity Cromarty Firth (OCF) – one of five consortia hoping to become one of two green freeports north of the border.

A decision was anticipated in the autumn but is not now expected until early 2023.

“The delay is frustrating, yes,” Mr MacGregor said, adding: “The politicians are probably trying to keep everybody happy. It is a very important decision for Scotland.”

Port of Cromarty Firth (PCF). Cromarty Firth. Image: PCF

GEG’s founder and chairman said he was “not against” the idea of three Scottish green freeports, instead of two.

OCF is facing strong competition from North East Scotland Green Freeport (Aberdeen and Peterhead), Orkney Green Freeport, Forth Green Freeport and Clyde Green Freeport.

Annual results

Meanwhile, GEG has said it is “on course to surpass pre-pandemic trading levels”.

The bullishness follows annual results showing a big jump in revenue.

Inverness-headquartered GEG employs more than 1,500 people.

It is the largest private employer in the Highlands and Islands and also a major employer in Aberdeen, where it owns and operates the Nord Centre at the harbour.

Accounts for GEG (Holdings) show revenue grew by 24% to £225 million during the year to March 2022.

But pre-tax profits fell more than 40% to £2.92m, impacted by costs from GEG vacating a fabrication facility in Aberdeen, an “onerous lease provision” and one-off charges linked to the group’s investment in Port of Nigg.

We have built our diverse portfolio of companies in such a way that allow us to react quickly to market conditions.”

Roy MacGregor, owner and chairman, Global Energy Group.

Discontinued operations as well as restructuring and reorganisation costs as GEG “shapes its operations to support current and future market conditions” saw adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation come in at £14m.

GEG hailed its results as a strong financial performance in an “ever-evolving energy landscape”.

Nuclear, offshore and onshore wind projects kept GEG busy during the year.

The company said its support for government energy security, decarbonisation and green policies boosted revenue.

SeaGreen revenue boost

The firm added: “Sustained growth in the renewables sector supporting major capex (capital expenditure) projects, including the SeaGreen wind project, as well as supporting oil and gas production maintenance efficiencies has allowed the group to stabilise its revenue base and profitability.”

These also helped the group to “retain a strong balance sheet to take advantage of future investment and growth opportunities”.

GEG said it continued to invest “significantly” during the period.

This included about 740ft of new quayside and general improvements at the group’s Port of Nigg facility in the Moray Firth.

Turbine towers being transferred by crane at Port of Nigg. Image: Global Wind Projects

The work at Nigg will help the wider group take advantage of the “future opportunities the energy sector is set to offer”, said GEG, which continues to focus on “ongoing strategic initiatives” at the port.

Offshore digital technologies are also expected to allow the group to play a major role in Scotland’s energy transition.

Mr MacGregor said: “We have built our diverse portfolio of companies in such a way that allow us to react quickly to market conditions – which has been invaluable as we deal with the impacts of the government’s energy policies and the changing demands of our customers.

“Our continued investment in people, our entrepreneurial culture, skills and experience have allowed us to identify opportunities to support the energy market.

“We are confident the business is positioned for future growth.”

Getting over Covid

Chief financial officer Gordon Farmer said the group had recovered well from the impact of the Covid pandemic and changing energy market dynamics.

Mr Farmer added: “We continue to invest capital organically and in growth opportunities to support our energy transition strategy and creating a sustainable revenue stream which will position the business for future growth.

“We are already seeing the impact of our investment decisions, with our March 2023 revenue forecasts on course to surpass pre-pandemic trading levels.”

Global Energy Group chief financial officer Gordon Farmer. Image: Global Energy Group

GEG’s ultimate parent, GEG Capital Investments, saw sales grow nearly 34% to £289m during the year to March 2022.

GEG Capital Investments owns businesses including civil engineering and construction contractor Global Infrastructure and Capstone Construction, both based in the Highlands, and Glasgow-headquartered safety, environment and engineering consultancy Mabbett.

Its fast-growing recruitment empire takes in Inverness firms Global Highland and Be Personnel, Aberdeen company Cammach Bryant, and Aberdeen and Peterhead-based Genesis Personnel.

Mr MacGregor said: “GEG Capital Investments is also continuing to invest and grow at pace, with a number of the businesses able to complement GEG’s growth aspirations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Roy MacGregor is looking forward to grasping new opportunities in renewables. Image: Global Energy Group
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Roy MacGregor is looking forward to grasping new opportunities in renewables. Image: Global Energy Group
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Roy MacGregor is looking forward to grasping new opportunities in renewables. Image: Global Energy Group
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Retail footfall drops by more than a quarter in week after Christmas
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
National Highways road traffic officers to begin 48-hour strike
Roy MacGregor is looking forward to grasping new opportunities in renewables. Image: Global Energy Group
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Widespread rail strikes planned as passengers return to work after festive break
Roy MacGregor is looking forward to grasping new opportunities in renewables. Image: Global Energy Group
Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy
2
Gas prices will remain high in 2023. (Yui Mok/PA)
Energy experts look to next winter as gas crisis is set to continue in…
Thousands of shops closed during 2022 (David Davies/PA)
Nearly 50 shops closed their doors every day in UK last year – survey

Most Read

1
Roy MacGregor is looking forward to grasping new opportunities in renewables. Image: Global Energy Group
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Roy MacGregor is looking forward to grasping new opportunities in renewables. Image: Global Energy Group
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Roy MacGregor is looking forward to grasping new opportunities in renewables. Image: Global Energy Group
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Roy MacGregor is looking forward to grasping new opportunities in renewables. Image: Global Energy Group
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Roy MacGregor is looking forward to grasping new opportunities in renewables. Image: Global Energy Group
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Roy MacGregor is looking forward to grasping new opportunities in renewables. Image: Global Energy Group
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Roy MacGregor is looking forward to grasping new opportunities in renewables. Image: Global Energy Group
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Roy MacGregor is looking forward to grasping new opportunities in renewables. Image: Global Energy Group
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Roy MacGregor is looking forward to grasping new opportunities in renewables. Image: Global Energy Group
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
Exclusive: Birthday boy Roy MacGregor on new opportunities, green freeports and Global Energy Group’s latest results
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Roy MacGregor is looking forward to grasping new opportunities in renewables. Image: Global Energy Group
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
Roy MacGregor is looking forward to grasping new opportunities in renewables. Image: Global Energy Group
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
Roy MacGregor is looking forward to grasping new opportunities in renewables. Image: Global Energy Group
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
Roy MacGregor is looking forward to grasping new opportunities in renewables. Image: Global Energy Group
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
Roy MacGregor is looking forward to grasping new opportunities in renewables. Image: Global Energy Group
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Roy MacGregor is looking forward to grasping new opportunities in renewables. Image: Global Energy Group
#blessing or #curse: Is Instagram helping or hindering businesses in the Highlands?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented