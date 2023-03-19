Racist broke takeaway window then hurled abuse at owner and threw stones at him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Racist broke takeaway window then hurled abuse at owner and threw stones at him

By Kathryn Wylie
March 19, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 19, 2023, 12:47 pm
Sean McNamara racially abused the owner of Sunset Takeaway in Keith. Image: Facebook/Google
Sean McNamara racially abused the owner of Sunset Takeaway in Keith. Image: Facebook/Google

A racist who threw stones at an Indian takeaway owner and smashed his window has been told he should “pay for his own stupidity”.

Sean McNamara, 25, could be ordered to repay his victim for the damage he caused at Sunset Takeaway in Keith after his appearance at Elgin Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said the incident happened at 6.45pm on September 2 last year outside the Mid Street takeaway.

The Indian eatery’s owner was working in the kitchen when he heard a loud smashing and banging out the back of his business.

Threw stones and hurled abuse

“He went out the back onto the lane and saw the accused walking towards him and repeatedly calling him a ‘p*** b******’ before the complainer even said a word to him,” the fiscal said.

“When the complainer turned and walked away towards his store, the accused then picked up some stones and was throwing them at him.”

McNamara’s victim returned inside and checked that his son had called the police and when he returned outside he saw a number of other people moving McNamara away from the takeaway.

CCTV footage caught McNamara breaking the window, throwing items and waving his arms around.

It was that video footage which ultimately led to McNamara’s belated guilty plea as he had “no recollection” of the incident otherwise.

Defence agent Matthew O’Neill said: “It was awful behaviour. He had been out with friends and family, alcohol had been consumed and, unfortunately, a disagreement took place between him and his father.

“He walked away from that situation but must have still been quite frustrated and struck out at the window pane.

“The owner has come out to remonstrate with him and before anything was said he acted out in a manner he regrets.”

‘He can pay for his own stupidity’

McNamara admitted wilfully or recklessly destroying another’s property and behaving in a racially aggravated threatening or abusive manner.

His solicitor added that he now knows that “him and alcohol do not mix” and he’s abstained from drinking since seeking help last October, gaining a full-time job and learning of his fiancee’s pregnancy.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood asked the Crown find out the cost of the damage so that the takeaway owner can be compensated.

“There’s no reason Mr McNamara cannot pay for his own stupidity,” he added.

The sentencing of McNamara, of Cameron Drive, Keith, was deferred until next month.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin, as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

