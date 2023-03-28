Review: Giovanni Pernice goes full throttle to thrill fans at Aberdeen’s Music Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Giovanni Pernice goes full throttle to thrill fans at Aberdeen’s Music Hall

From show-stopping numbers to his cheeky humour, the Strictly Come Dancing star put on a barnstorming show.

Giovanni Pernice stepped out in style with his show, Made In Italy, at Aberdeen's Music Hall. All images: Lisa Hornal
Giovanni Pernice stepped out in style with his show, Made In Italy, at Aberdeen's Music Hall. All images: Lisa Hornal
By Scott Begbie

Giovanni Pernice let slip a secret at the Music Hall – and not just that he will be back on Strictly Come Dancing this year.

Nope, the star’s true confession was that he’s not really Giovanni from Italy, he’s actually Dave from Aberdeen and this was his homecoming gig.

Which got a roar of laughter and approval from the sold-out audience of adoring fans – as did the other quips and asides which peppered his Made In Italy show, putting his cheeky fun side in the spotlight.

But Giovanni wasn’t joking when he got down to the serious business of putting on a barnstorming song and dance show that made two hours go speeding by faster than the Vespa scooter on which he made his entrance.

A La La Land-infused opening number was a delight in Giovanni Pernice’s Made In Italy show which arrived at Aberdeen’s Music Hall last night.

Giovanni Pernice had the Music Hall audience in the palm of his hand

From the La La Land-infused opening, he had the Music Hall audience in the palm of his hand as he and his talented fellow performers went full throttle to entertain.

As you would expect from the title of the show, this was a celebration of Giovanni’s heritage – the stage was transformed into a Sicilian piazza for the first half.

It was also a tongue-in-cheek look at the differences between Italy and his adopted homeland on these shores. No, you can’t compare Primark to Prada and, yes, pineapple on pizza is just plain weird.

But this was just the hook on which to hang a non-stop series of brilliant numbers, like the high-energy and bouncy lindy-hop Angelina through to his stunningly seductive tango a la Scent Of A Woman with fellow Strictly pro, Lauren Oakley.

Giovanni Pernice and Lauren Oakley oozed chemistry during the Made In Italy show at the Music Hall in Aberdeen.

Leading lady Lauren gets top billing along with Giovanni on this tour and rightly so. They simply oozed chemistry. You hang on every move when they are dancing together, whether it’s dramatic and passionate duets or fun and cheeky routines.

Giovanni stepped out with fun and cheeky moments for Aberdeen fans

On the subject of fun and cheeky, Giovanni offered up a knockabout interlude by plucking a hapless male audience member out of his seat to join him on stage in a wee dance routine. Which happened to be me.

Bit of a change of pace from taking notes to attempting a ceilidh stylee pas de bas in front of a packed house. Even bigger change of pace when I ended up sitting on a chair with dancers raunching around me in wee skirts and high heels – one of which turned out to be Giovanni.

And yes, for all those ladies asking me at the interval, Giovanni does smell nice close-up and yes he has a firm rear end. You had to be there.

Greased Lightnin’ was a high-octane highlight of Giovanni Pernice’s Made In Italy at the Music Hall.

Back to the real star of the show and Giovanni leading the ensemble in a barnstorming take on Greased Lightnin’ that had the audience screaming for more. It was good enough to be a finale to any show, but this was just to close out the first half. Wow.

High octane level of Giovanna’s show maintained through to the finale

After the interval that high octane level was maintained with a fashion show that let Giovanni et al show off their vogueing chops, before moving on to a stunning duet with Giovanni and Pasquale La Rocca – a veteran of countless series of Dancing With The Stars overseas.

It was touching, tender and playful and the perfect antidote to anyone who tuts at men dancing together.

The whole ensemble of Giovanni Pernice’s Made In Italy were a class act.

Mind you, the ensemble went on to channel the machismo spirit of James Bond, just after Giovanni announce the next 007 should be Italian. Judging from the roars when he came on in a tux and bowtie, the Music Hall crowd agreed with him.

Although they could also have been roaring their approval for the astonishing vocals of Michelle Andrews and Conor Mellor, West End stars in their own right who made every number they tackled soar. Conor, in particular, knocked Sam Smith’s Bond theme Writing’s On The Wall out of the park.

Music Hall audience wanted to say ‘thank you, thank you, thank you’

And the roaring just got louder as the show went on, so by the time the finale arrived, the audience needed no encouragement to get on their feet and clap and dance along.

You could have heard the screams in Sicily when Giovani ripped open his shirt and then threw it into the crowd to bring a superb show to an end.

As the Strictly star might put it himself – thank you, thank you, thank you.

Giovanni Pernice and Lauren Okakley in a crowd-pleasing moment from Made In Italy.

