Revealed: Dates for the return of award-winning Nuart Aberdeen

Nuart Aberdeen has revealed the 2023 dates for the return of the hugely popular and award-winning street art festival.

Walls across the Granite City will become canvases for 10 acclaimed artists to create new works – from giant murals to smaller installations on the theme of “rewilding” over four days in June.

The new works will join a plethora of others that have transformed the city centre since Nuart, staged by Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen City Council, began in 2017 with stunning artworks becoming iconic over the years.

Widely regarded as the best street art festival of its kind in the world, Nuart has attracted tens of thousands of visitors and locals.

Nuart Aberdeen creates legacy of artworks while boosting economy

“Nuart Aberdeen provides a legacy of artworks throughout the city as well as delivering economic benefits through attracting visitors to the city who in turn spend money in local shops, restaurants, and hotels,” said Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired.

“Nuart has far-reaching appeal. It attracts visitors to the city from out with the area as well as drawing local residents in to discover the new pieces. We hope that people will choose to experience Nuart Aberdeen 2023 during the festival weekend and make the most of spending time in the city.”

Your interactive map to Nuart Aberdeen’s murals past and present

This year’s event will include several large-scale pieces, building on much-loved pieces like Slim Safont’s mural ‘The Punishment’, which can be seen at Union Plaza. The striking piece was awarded fourth place in the “Best Of 2022” awards created by Street Art Cities.

Adrian said: “One thing is certain with Nuart Aberdeen, as well as the main murals and installations, there are always hidden gems to look out for and the 2023 festival promises to deliver plenty of new delights for visitors to Aberdeen to discover.”

Nuart founder explains theme of ‘rewilding’ for Aberdeen festival

Martyn Reed, founder and artistic director of the Nuart festivals, said this year’s theme of rewilding developed from the parallels between street art and the ‘freedom to roam’ in Scotland.

He said: “We decided on rewilding, a topical theme which touches on many of the same issues as access and trespass, but provokes different questions and sends us down different paths. Rewilding isn’t without its own issues, of course – it’s not all meadows full of wildflowers and the freedom to roam.”

Councillor Martin Greig, culture spokesperson for Aberdeen City Council, welcomed Nuart’s return.

He said: “Nuart Aberdeen has been enjoyed by many residents and visitors to the city. The designs and images have added so much welcome colour and vitality to local streets. It will be good to see the latest imaginative creations when Nuart Aberdeen returns this June.”

What are the dates for Nuart Aberdeen 2023?

Nuart Aberdeen, which is delivered by Reed Projects, will run from Thursday June 8 to Sunday June 11 with the artists involved and locations of their work to be revealed closer to the festival, along with details of a busy programme of workshops and events.

A taster of the current Nuart Aberdeen works can be found at aberdeeninspired.com

