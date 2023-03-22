Revealed: Dates for the return of award-winning Nuart Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Revealed: Dates for the return of award-winning Nuart Aberdeen

By Scott Begbie
March 22, 2023, 10:07 am Updated: March 22, 2023, 1:30 pm
Slim Safont created this for Nuart in 2022. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Nuart Aberdeen has revealed the 2023 dates for the return of the hugely popular and award-winning street art festival.

Walls across the Granite City will become canvases for 10 acclaimed artists to create new works – from giant murals to smaller installations on the theme of “rewilding” over four days in June.

The new works will join a plethora of others that have transformed the city centre since Nuart, staged by Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen City Council, began in 2017 with stunning artworks becoming iconic over the years.

This stunning work on Gerrard Street was created for Nuart Aberdeen last year by artist Nuno Viegas. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Widely regarded as the best street art festival of its kind in the world, Nuart has attracted tens of thousands of visitors and locals.

Nuart Aberdeen creates legacy of artworks while boosting economy

“Nuart Aberdeen provides a legacy of artworks throughout the city as well as delivering economic benefits through attracting visitors to the city who in turn spend money in local shops, restaurants, and hotels,” said Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired.

“Nuart has far-reaching appeal. It attracts visitors to the city from out with the area as well as drawing local residents in to discover the new pieces. We hope that people will choose to experience Nuart Aberdeen 2023 during the festival weekend and make the most of spending time in the city.”

Your interactive map to Nuart Aberdeen’s murals past and present

This year’s event will include several large-scale pieces, building on much-loved pieces like Slim Safont’s mural ‘The Punishment’, which can be seen at Union Plaza. The striking piece was awarded fourth place in the “Best Of 2022” awards created by Street Art Cities.

Adrian said: “One thing is certain with Nuart Aberdeen, as well as the main murals and installations, there are always hidden gems to look out for and the 2023 festival promises to deliver plenty of new delights for visitors to Aberdeen to discover.”

Nuart founder explains theme of ‘rewilding’ for Aberdeen festival

Martyn Reed, founder and artistic director of the Nuart festivals, said this year’s theme of rewilding developed from the parallels between street art and the ‘freedom to roam’ in Scotland.

He said: “We decided on rewilding, a topical theme which touches on many of the same issues as access and trespass, but provokes different questions and sends us down different paths. Rewilding isn’t without its own issues, of course – it’s not all meadows full of wildflowers and the freedom to roam.”

The Everyday Heroes Nuart installation at Marischal Square is one of the smaller and more intricate works created as part of the festival in 2019. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Councillor Martin Greig, culture spokesperson for Aberdeen City Council, welcomed Nuart’s return.

He said: “Nuart Aberdeen has been enjoyed by many residents and visitors to the city. The designs and images have added so much welcome colour and vitality to local streets. It will be good to see the latest imaginative creations when Nuart Aberdeen returns this June.”

What are the dates for Nuart Aberdeen 2023?

Nuart Aberdeen, which is delivered by Reed Projects, will run from Thursday June 8 to Sunday June 11 with the artists involved and locations of their work to be revealed closer to the festival, along with details of a busy programme of workshops and events.

A taster of the current Nuart Aberdeen works can be found at aberdeeninspired.com

A stunning Nuart mural towers over the Green. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Alastair Stewart retires as regular broadcaster after five-decade career
Jeremy Vine show prompts thousands of complaints over junior doctors’ pay debate
BBC’s coverage of Queen’s state funeral recognised in Bafta TV nominations
BBC series This Is Going to Hurt and The Responder lead Bafta TV nominations
Russell Kane references migration Bill at Teenage Cancer Trust comedy event
Lisa Snowdon on how to avoid ‘triggers’ to help relieve stress during menopause
Fearne Cotton reveals she is ‘enamoured’ by Usain Bolt and other athletes
Eddie Redmayne star and executive producer of new The Day Of The Jackal
Def Leppard drummer recovering from attack outside hotel
Ofcom chief writes to DCMS committee to clarify rules around politicians on TV

Most Read

1
Drunk dad threatened to murder stranger as he tailed him though Elgin
2
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
3
Drugs kingpin whose operation spanned from Aberdeen to North Lanarkshire jailed
4
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
5
Pair who broke into hotel to steal alcohol and cash spared jail
6
Invergordon care home to close because of staffing pressures, leaving 35 residents in limbo
7
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
8
Highland hotel fined £14,000 after guest dies of asphyxia when cast iron bench tips…
9
‘I just want to know they are safe’: Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…

More from Press and Journal

Petrofac workers on BP assets take strike tally to 1,500
Aberdeen police patrols for city centre after drivers ignore traffic signs
Ceremony held to mark construction milestone for 'landmark' distillery lighthouse on Benbecula
Inverness ScotRail services cancelled after train strikes tree
Crown Court Hotel in Inverness goes up for sale for £850,000
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from 'vulnerable' man who thought she…
Is your dream home right under your nose?
Aberdeen's Global E&C strikes deal to develop 'world first' clean fuel plant for the…
Cricket: New Stoneywood-Dyce president outlines optimistic vision for People's Park side
Drink-driver threatened to kill concerned member of public after crashing into wall

Editor's Picks

Most Commented