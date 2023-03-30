Review: Legally Blonde in the pink with stunning show at the Tivoli

“One of these things is not like the other…” is tauntingly directed to the ever-ambitious, head-to-toe clattered in pink heroine of our tale.

But Elle Woods is anything but ordinary and she isn’t about to change for the boastful suits of Harvard Law School in this unforgettable staging of Legally Blonde by Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre at the Tivoli.

I still remember the first time I watched Reese Witherspoon strut into the courtroom in the film version. It was a life-changing experience for little eight-year-old me. Legally Blonde was my Few Good Men, albeit with a lot more pink.

So the pressure was on for the cast at the Tivoli, and on opening night no less.

“How could Legally Blonde work as a musical?” I’d asked my friend while we took our seats. Well, I can now assure you that I never want to see a music-less adaption again, nor can I look at the film the same.

Pure glee and excitement as curtain went up for Legally Blonde at Tivoli

Within seconds of the curtain going up every qualm I had was replaced with pure glee and excitement.

Already, lyrics were embedded into my brain as I hummed along to Omigod You Guys along with the ensemble – bear in mind this was the first time I’d heard the song.

The music was brilliant. Hats off to the cast and orchestra indeed. Every song was incredibly catchy, fun, and often hilarious – Gay or European deserves a mention of its own purely for creativity. You never knew where to look, eyes darting from one pink prop to another.

Nothing had me ready to pounce off my seat like Bend And Snap though. I can vividly recall my eight-year-old self trying to perfect the move for hours after watching the film – much to my mum’s horror. I can’t say I’ve made progress in the last 15 years but this show has definitely sparked inspiration.

Audience members were besotted from start to finish. It was truly impressive to watch how the musical flourished, elevating its source material and keeping it fresh. Stage shows tend to run into limitations, and it’d be easy to omit the obstacle altogether.

So, to answer the burning Bruiser-sized question on everyone’s minds: yes, there is a Chihuahua, but with a comical twist.

Audience had a taste for laughter provided by AYMT cast

Nothing could stop the laughter from bubbling up at, well, any point really. The jokes were tasteful, and the audience ate them up with a hunger for more.

Now, I’m sure you all remember the comedic genius that is Jennifer Coolidge. She left some seriously big shoes to fill as Paulette Bonafonte, Elle’s manicurist. But teen star Orla Woods took it in her stride and put on a performance Coolidge herself would be proud of.

Woods was phenomenal. It’s no surprise she earned the loudest cheer during the curtain call, especially after the unforgettable Bend And Snap.

Her performance was reminiscent of Coolidge and Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne. A highlight for sure was Woods’ expert delivery of dialogue, full of dry wit and charm, and a passion for the Irish.

The young performer also shared excellent chemistry with co-star Rachael Henderson, who played Elle. Their friendship on-stage was nothing short of wholesome, becoming an iconic duo worthy of rivalling Coolidge and Witherspoon.

Of course, Henderson is equally fantastic as she takes a stand in sorority, fashion and justice for all. She is Elle Woods, there’s no doubt about it, and she finds her groove immediately. We’d have an awful time if we weren’t to root for her thanks to the charisma oozing from Henderson.

Joyfully wonderful night of entertainment with Legally Blonde

Elle embraces her individuality and has a confidence (and wardrobe) I could only dream of having. Henderson brings a powerful sense of compassion into the role, which strengthens the theme of sisterhood and loyalty. She’s commanding of your attention and radiates a warm stage presence that you are glad to witness.

Similar to Henderson’s performance, the musical was a delight. It was joyfully wonderful. The hardest part of the evening was actually having to exit the theatre, no one was near ready to leave Legally Blonde behind.

Perhaps I’ll get practising the Bend And Snap again as my latest party trick (sorry, mum).

Legally Blonde runs at the Tivoli until Saturday. You can find more information and tickets at thetivolitheatre.com

