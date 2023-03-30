Review: Legally Blonde in the pink with stunning show at the Tivoli

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Review: Legally Blonde in the pink with stunning show at the Tivoli

Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre pulls out all the stops for a night of non-stop entertainment.

The talented cast of AYMT put Legally Blonde: The Musical is the frame at Aberdeen's Tivoli Theatre. Image: AYMT
The talented cast of AYMT put Legally Blonde: The Musical is the frame at Aberdeen's Tivoli Theatre. Image: AYMT
By Jenna Scott

“One of these things is not like the other…” is tauntingly directed to the ever-ambitious, head-to-toe clattered in pink heroine of our tale.

But Elle Woods is anything but ordinary and she isn’t about to change for the boastful suits of Harvard Law School in this unforgettable staging of Legally Blonde by Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre at the Tivoli.

I still remember the first time I watched Reese Witherspoon strut into the courtroom in the film version. It was a life-changing experience for little eight-year-old me. Legally Blonde was my Few Good Men, albeit with a lot more pink.

So the pressure was on for the cast at the Tivoli, and on opening night no less.

You’ll be singing these catchy tunes all night. Image: Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre

“How could Legally Blonde work as a musical?” I’d asked my friend while we took our seats. Well, I can now assure you that I never want to see a music-less adaption again, nor can I look at the film the same.

Pure glee and excitement as curtain went up for Legally Blonde at Tivoli

Within seconds of the curtain going up every qualm I had was replaced with pure glee and excitement.

Already, lyrics were embedded into my brain as I hummed along to Omigod You Guys along with the ensemble – bear in mind this was the first time I’d heard the song.

The music was brilliant. Hats off to the cast and orchestra indeed. Every song was incredibly catchy, fun, and often hilarious – Gay or European deserves a mention of its own purely for creativity. You never knew where to look, eyes darting from one pink prop to another.

Nothing had me ready to pounce off my seat like Bend And Snap though. I can vividly recall my eight-year-old self trying to perfect the move for hours after watching the film – much to my mum’s horror. I can’t say I’ve made progress in the last 15 years but this show has definitely sparked inspiration.

The Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre cast of Legally Blonde in rehearsal –  left to right, Drew Robertson (Callahan), Sophie Love (Elle Woods), Rachael Henderson (Elle Woods), Joshua Horsfall (Warner). Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Audience members were besotted from start to finish. It was truly impressive to watch how the musical flourished, elevating its source material and keeping it fresh. Stage shows tend to run into limitations, and it’d be easy to omit the obstacle altogether.

So, to answer the burning Bruiser-sized question on everyone’s minds: yes, there is a Chihuahua, but with a comical twist.

Audience had a taste for laughter provided by AYMT cast

Nothing could stop the laughter from bubbling up at, well, any point really. The jokes were tasteful, and the audience ate them up with a hunger for more.

Now, I’m sure you all remember the comedic genius that is Jennifer Coolidge. She left some seriously big shoes to fill as Paulette Bonafonte, Elle’s manicurist. But teen star Orla Woods took it in her stride and put on a performance Coolidge herself would be proud of.

Woods was phenomenal. It’s no surprise she earned the loudest cheer during the curtain call, especially after the unforgettable Bend And Snap.

Her performance was reminiscent of Coolidge and Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne. A highlight for sure was Woods’ expert delivery of dialogue, full of dry wit and charm, and a passion for the Irish.

aymt aberdeen legally blonde
All the rehearsal for Legally Blonde paid off for the cast of AYMT’s Legally Blonde, now playing at The Tivoli. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

The young performer also shared excellent chemistry with co-star Rachael Henderson, who played Elle. Their friendship on-stage was nothing short of wholesome, becoming an iconic duo worthy of rivalling Coolidge and Witherspoon.

Of course, Henderson is equally fantastic as she takes a stand in sorority, fashion and justice for all. She is Elle Woods, there’s no doubt about it, and she finds her groove immediately. We’d have an awful time if we weren’t to root for her thanks to the charisma oozing from Henderson.

Joyfully wonderful night of entertainment with Legally Blonde

Elle embraces her individuality and has a confidence (and wardrobe) I could only dream of having. Henderson brings a powerful sense of compassion into the role, which strengthens the theme of sisterhood and loyalty. She’s commanding of your attention and radiates a warm stage presence that you are glad to witness.

Reese Witherspoon with ‘Bruiser’, her canine co-star in ‘Legally Blonde’, on Hollywood Boulevard where she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 2010. Image: Shutterstock

Similar to Henderson’s performance, the musical was a delight. It was joyfully wonderful. The hardest part of the evening was actually having to exit the theatre, no one was near ready to leave Legally Blonde behind.

Perhaps I’ll get practising the Bend And Snap again as my latest party trick (sorry, mum).

Legally Blonde runs at the Tivoli until Saturday. You can find more information and tickets at thetivolitheatre.com

