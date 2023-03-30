‘The young people at Northfield are incredible’: Council seizing opportunity for much-needed change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘The young people at Northfield are incredible’: Council seizing opportunity for much-needed change

Councillors struck a positive tone as they charted a course for significant improvements at Northfield Academy after it received an 'unsatisfactory' inspection report.

By Garrett Stell
Aberdeen City Council members see the recent poor report on Northfield Academy as an opportunity to improve the service for students and the community. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen City Council members see the recent poor report on Northfield Academy as an opportunity to improve the service for students and the community. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Education officers are putting their faith in the students at Northfield Academy to drive positive change at the school.

Following a critical inspection report from Education Scotland which rated Northfield Academy ‘unsatisfactory’ across the board, the Aberdeen City Council called a special session of the education and children’s services committee on Thursday afternoon.

There, officers presented a detailed plan for addressing the issues at the school. Education and children’s services director Eleanor Sheppard said that officers have set  “deliberately aspirational” goals for improving standards at Northfield Academy.

And students are the key.

Education and children’s services director Eleanor Sheppard was intent on setting a positive tone during Thursday’s special meeting to discuss the response to Northfield Academy’s poor inspection. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Students have previously said that a negative public attitude towards Northfield Academy reinforces negativity on campus. In order to make the necessary corrections, councillors said that they need to change the narrative.

Education convener Martin Greig said that begins by viewing the school’s revamp as an opportunity, not a punishment.

But still, members weren’t shy about the enormity of the project.

The changes on offer will mean new courses added to the curriculum, new responsibilities for teachers and an increased effort to recruit for ongoing vacancies.

And staff will need to ensure students, parents and the community – all of whom have heard promises of change before – are working together.

‘Deliberately aspirational’

The transformation process has a goal of seeing all lessons at Northfield Academy receive satisfactory ratings within three years. The project will include rejuvenating the curriculum, building better camaraderie and making more room for student voices to be heard.

A ‘tactical team’ of education experts, including current headteachers from across the city, will oversee six key areas:

  • Safeguarding: Mark Jones (Quality improvement Manager)
  • Leadership of change: Mike Paul (HT Bucksburn Academy)
  • Learning, teaching and assessment: Alison Murison (HT Aberdeen Grammar School)
  • Wellbeing: Craig McDermott (HT ASN and Outreach)
  • Curriculum: Ross Allan (DHT AGS) and BGE Shona Milne (Chief Education Officer)
  • Raising attainment and achievement: BGE Shona Milne (Chief Education Officer) and senior phase Stuart Craig (Quality Improvement Officer)

When asked whether the tactical teams were setting achievable or aspirational targets, Ms Shepperd didn’t mince words.

“I think they’re deliberately aspirational. If I’m honest with you, I see this report as a real opportunity for Northfield Academy and its community. I think there is considerable evidence that for a considerable period of time, the school has not quite been where any of us would want it to be.

“They’re not going to get there overnight, we’re going to see a journey… The young people at Northfield Academy are incredible and they deserve the very best.”

‘Overly traditional’ curriculum targeted

Ms Sheppard said that the curriculum presents a major hurdle. Work on the curriculum and timetabling normally takes place in September. The tactical teams are now in a race against time to be ready for the next school year.

“Curriculum drives attainment. If the curriculum is not right, you will not get good outcomes. When we looked at the curriculum for Northfield, I think it was pretty evident that actually, it is overly traditional.”

Image: Education Scotland 

Inspectors agreed. And the number of students living in areas of high deprivation means that Northfield’s curriculum should be custom, Ms Shepperd added.

“Given what we know about the context of Northfield, I think it’s been very well-published that often children in areas of deprivation do less well in courses that focus on one single high-stakes exam.”

She suggested broadening the range of qualifications and adding courses that have ongoing assessments.

Changing the narrative after unsatisfactory Northfield Academy report

Ms Sheppard said students feel the public judges them in a constantly negative light.

She even drew a direct line between bad press and difficulties filling vacant teacher positions. When news broke last November about potential –and controversial – strike action at the school relating to pupil violence, she said candidates for an open position withdrew from consideration.

But there were plenty of silver linings shared in the chamber on Thursday. Head teacher Doug Watt said that all three of the school’s recent probationary teachers have signed contracts, a sign he said of school spirit building.

Liberal Democrat Martin Greig brought forward the revised £100,000 plan for winter clothing for Aberdeen's poorest children. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Councillor Martin Greig . Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Mr Greig closed the session by calling the current difficult situation an opportunity to make good on the city’s responsibilities.

“Thanks to all of the families, the carers, the parents, the neighbours, all the community in Northfield. I believe that we’re joining them on this important journey of improvement.

“It’s a really important opportunity for us to turn the page and to really look ahead and do the best for the educational and caring needs of the young people of Northfield.”

You can read the full scope of the city’s action plan for Northfield Academy on the city council website.

Education Scotland will return for another inspection later this year, and the council’s tactical teams will report to the committee on a regular basis.

