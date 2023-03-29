‘We’re going to fight it’: Parents hit out at ‘short-sighted’ decision to mothball Largue School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We’re going to fight it’: Parents hit out at ‘short-sighted’ decision to mothball Largue School

Decision comes as school roll expected to double within five years

By Calum Petrie
Largue School is a lifeline for rural families between Huntly and Turriff.
Largue School is a lifeline for rural families between Huntly and Turriff.

Parents at Largue School have hit out after learning their kids’ school is to be mothballed.

The rural school, between Huntly and Turriff, currently has a school roll of nine. But parents feel Aberdeenshire Council is acting prematurely, as this is expected to more than double within five years.

Teachers were notified of the plans in a meeting yesterday at 4pm, with parents informed an hour later during an online meeting with head of education Vincent Docherty.

Parents had received a letter from the local authority last week, inviting them to a meeting “to discuss arrangements for the next school session at Largue School.”

‘The council aren’t looking at future years’

Parent council chairwoman Paula McRitchie told The Press & Journal: “We’re going to fight it.

“The council are not following their own procedures by looking at the forecast for the next three years. They’re not looking at future years.

“The school roll will be eight in August, which is the point when the council starts looking at mothballing. But thereafter, numbers aren’t going to decrease for the next three years.

“In fact, in the following years there will be 14, 17, and then within the next five years up to 22 pupils.

“These figures are based on actual families that live in Largue and the zoned area.”

‘Largue is thriving. Why not give us one more year?’

She added: “We’ve seen Largue thrive in the last five to 10 years with more and more children living here.

“We have an active toddler group which attends the school every Monday. These parents have not been considered or notified of this decision by Aberdeenshire Council.

“Why not just give us one more year? Mothballed schools are never reopened. I know the council say it’s a temporary measure, but they never reopen.”

Local councillor Gwyneth Petrie is fully supportive of the parent council’s views. She said she and other councillors had been left frustrated by policy changes which mean they are no longer involved in mothballing decisions.

Ms Petrie said: “I fully understand the hurt being felt by the school community at this news, and the impact they feel it will have on the pupils who attend Largue Primary.

“As an elected member, I was only made aware of this plan at 3.30pm on Tuesday, March 28.

“Unfortunately, the Tory-led administration agreed a policy change recently to remove any role elected members have in mothballing decisions. The SNP opposition group objected strongly at the time, but we were outvoted.

“This now means that such decisions can be taken by officers, and local councillors will have no input or ability to change the decision.”

Local councillor: ‘The roll is expected to rise – this is short-sighted’

She reiterated the parent council’s argument that with the school roll at Largue set to rise, the decision to mothball the school is a peculiar one.

“The situation at Largue is unlike other mothballed schools, as the roll is expected to rise across the next few years. I am therefore worried that this decision to mothball is short-sighted,” said Ms Petrie.

“While elected members cannot alter this decision, I am more than happy to help constituents raise any concerns they have, and receive answers to their questions from officers.”

Aberdeenshire Council have been approached for comment.

Back on track: Riverbank School to open in summer 2024

How do I talk to my child about climate change?

Children with life-shortening illnesses take to the skies

