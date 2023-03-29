St Margaret’s pupils help restore trees after devastating storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

St Margaret’s pupils help restore trees after devastating storm

More than 400 new saplings went into the ground to help local woodlands recover from the damage suffered in Storm Arwen.

By Garrett Stell
St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.
St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.

Students from St Margaret’s School for Girls have started an ambitious restoration project to restore woodlands damaged by Storm Arwen.

Last weekend, green-fingered pupils planted more than 400 tree saplings at Whitehill Woods.

Teachers, parents and friends joined in the efforts, with support from the Woodland Trust.

Fifth-year student Marcy said she was proud to do her part in helping restore a beautiful corner of the country.

“It is exciting to think that in years to come we will be able to look at this woodland and know that we played a part in planting it. It’s great to think that we helped our local environment.”

Recovering from ‘devastating’ Storm Arwen

Staff at St Margaret’s said the tree-planting project was a “mammoth” undertaking.

The school is helping restore a section of the woodlands between Blairdaff and the Bennachie Centre, on land owned by retired St Margaret’s art teacher Jane Richardson.

Jane said she was impressed by the volunteers who braved some wintry weather conditions over the weekend.

“We are so grateful to St Margaret’s families for their hard work in planting 420 native species which will help to restore the local biodiversity.”

St Margaret’s pupils helped plant 400 saplings to compensate for damage in Storm Arwen. Picture shows; St Margaret’s pupils. Image: St Margaret’s School for Girls

The Woodland Trust said the area suffered significant damage when Storm Arwen hit in November 2021.

George Anderson of Woodland Trust Scotland said that tree-planting projects like the one at St Margaret’s are among the simplest ways to address the climate emergency.

“We are facing both a climate emergency and a nature crisis. Twice a year the Woodland Trust distributes free trees to schools and community groups across the UK.

“We are delighted that St Margaret’s School for Girls is getting involved.”

Climate-conscious curriculum

Abby Miller, St Margaret’s head of sustainability, called the school’s tree-planting project a “huge success”.

“Our goal is to facilitate Learning for Sustainability in the curriculum at every level. We have woven aspects of this project into many subjects.

“Our maths students were even helping to calculate the spacing required for best planting conditions!”

“This initiative has helped our students connect with nature and improve our local environment, in particular helping to repair some of the damage caused by last year’s Storm Arwen.”

Read more from the Schools and Family team

Back on track: Riverbank School to open in summer 2024

How do I talk to my child about climate change?

‘Every day is International Women’s Day’ at St Margaret’s School for Girls

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.
'We're going to fight it': Parents hit out at 'short-sighted' decision to mothball Largue…
St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.
Back on track: Riverbank School to open in summer 2024
St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.
Highland Council to explore 3-18 Gaelic school campus for Inverness
St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.
Short supplies for school lunches at Aberdeen primary school blamed for leaving some children…
St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.
Children with life-shortening illnesses take to the skies
St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.
'Good and bad in every school': P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
Northfield Academy
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection
St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.
'They all spoke about the cost of gas and electric' - Inverness pupils learn…
St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.
Childminding association revives recruitment drive to fill Highlands gap

Most Read

1
St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
2
St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.
Person struck by a train on railway line between Invergordon and Dingwall
3
Rocha Lynch appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing one charge of being concerned with the supply of drugs.
Teenager assaulted bouncers and police after barging into Prohibition nightclub
4
mobile speed camera
Here’s where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
5
Pensioner Kathleen Fowler is among the Bucksburn Swimming Pool users battling to keep it open.
‘I’m being discriminated against’: Council could face legal action over Aberdeen pool closure
6
St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.
‘You have to move with the times’: Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after…
7
St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
8
St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.
Aberdeen businessman explains why he’s quit his SNP membership after 49 years, following ‘sidelining’…
9
The new Dough and Co could brighten up Belmont Street
Mmm… Doughnuts: New Dough and Co shop could open on Aberdeen’s Belmont Street
10
St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.
Prison ‘inevitable’ for driver who killed care home chef as he changed tyre at…

More from Press and Journal

St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.
Review: Legally Blonde in the pink with stunning show at the Tivoli
St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.
Stunning new Aberdeen shows will bring the West End to the north-east
St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.
Review: Inverness Musical Theatre hits all the right notes with The Wedding Singer at…
St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.
Section of AWPR closed following two-car crash near Charlestown flyover
St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.
Inverness street cordoned off by emergency services after woman taken to hospital
St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.
Muir of Ord's new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million
Orkney schools
Pupil attendance rates in Orkney schools have dropped 4.6% since the pandemic
St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.
Highland Council under fire for having no services for sexually abused children
St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.
Is there a new dawn for Altens Industrial Estate in Aberdeen?
St Margaret's staff have found ways to incorporate reforestation into the curriculum. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls.
Andy Kirk upbeat after Brechin's draw with Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks

Most Commented