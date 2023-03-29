St Margaret’s pupils help restore trees after devastating storm

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Students from St Margaret’s School for Girls have started an ambitious restoration project to restore woodlands damaged by Storm Arwen.

Last weekend, green-fingered pupils planted more than 400 tree saplings at Whitehill Woods.

Teachers, parents and friends joined in the efforts, with support from the Woodland Trust.

Fifth-year student Marcy said she was proud to do her part in helping restore a beautiful corner of the country.

“It is exciting to think that in years to come we will be able to look at this woodland and know that we played a part in planting it. It’s great to think that we helped our local environment.”

Recovering from ‘devastating’ Storm Arwen

Staff at St Margaret’s said the tree-planting project was a “mammoth” undertaking.

The school is helping restore a section of the woodlands between Blairdaff and the Bennachie Centre, on land owned by retired St Margaret’s art teacher Jane Richardson.

Jane said she was impressed by the volunteers who braved some wintry weather conditions over the weekend.

“We are so grateful to St Margaret’s families for their hard work in planting 420 native species which will help to restore the local biodiversity.”

The Woodland Trust said the area suffered significant damage when Storm Arwen hit in November 2021.

George Anderson of Woodland Trust Scotland said that tree-planting projects like the one at St Margaret’s are among the simplest ways to address the climate emergency.

“We are facing both a climate emergency and a nature crisis. Twice a year the Woodland Trust distributes free trees to schools and community groups across the UK.

“We are delighted that St Margaret’s School for Girls is getting involved.”

Climate-conscious curriculum

Abby Miller, St Margaret’s head of sustainability, called the school’s tree-planting project a “huge success”.

“Our goal is to facilitate Learning for Sustainability in the curriculum at every level. We have woven aspects of this project into many subjects.

“Our maths students were even helping to calculate the spacing required for best planting conditions!”

“This initiative has helped our students connect with nature and improve our local environment, in particular helping to repair some of the damage caused by last year’s Storm Arwen.”

