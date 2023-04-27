Aberdeen warehouse on the market for £5.5m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen warehouse on the market for £5.5m

The substantial occupied property commands a rental income of £500,000 a year.

By Simon Warburton
Iron Mountain warehouse Aberdeen exterior shot
The property is very close to Aberdeen Airport. Image: Ryden.

Property agent Ryden has put an Aberdeen warehouse with 64,025 sq ft of space on the market for £5.5 million.

Currently housing information and assets storage company Iron Mountain, the price reflects a net initial yield of 8.53% and capital value of £86 per square feet.

It is available in isolation or as part of a portfolio (three other properties) and has a rent of £500,000 per year.

Located on the Wellheads Industrial Estate, the property is a stone’s throw from Aberdeen Airport and comprises the warehouse ground and first floor offices as well as a tenant mezzanine.

Iron Mountain warehouse Aberdeen aeriel view
The warehouse in Aberdeen. Supplied by Ryden.

Ryden notes the property is elected for VAT and it is anticipated the sale will be dealt with by way of a Transfer of a Going Concern.

There is a tenant break option in 2025, subject to six months’ notice, while on lease expiry the tenant has option to extend the lease for a further five years with a rent review on May 25 2030.

Founded in 1951, Iron Mountain is a storage and information management services company with a real estate network of more than 85 million sq ft in more than 50 countries.

Iron Mountain warehouse interior
Warehouse has 64,025 sq ft of space. Image: Ryden.

Iron Mountain provides solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centres, cloud services, art storage and logistics.

The subject property is operated at 97% capacity and is positioned to serve the main contracts within the unit of multinational oil-related businesses.

Ryden operates across six UK locations

Originally known as Kenneth Ryden & Partners, the property company was founded in 1959 and opened its first office in Princes Street, Edinburgh.

The name was shortened to Ryden in 1989.

The company grew initially in Scotland opening offices in Glasgow and Aberdeen before expanding into England in the 1990s with premises in Leeds.

It is now a limited liability partnership of 43 partners and around 100 staff operating from six locations across the UK.

