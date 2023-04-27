New Granite Mile taskforce share hopes of setting up office in Union Terrace Gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New Granite Mile taskforce share hopes of setting up office in Union Terrace Gardens

Our Union Street are negotiating a lease to move into the three-storey Union Street Pavilion.

By Ellie Milne
The Union Street Pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens. Neither it or the Burns pavilion have been let ahead of the first step in reopening. Picture taken July 22 by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The Union Street Pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens. Neither it or the Burns pavilion have been let ahead of the first step in reopening. Picture taken July 22 by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A taskforce aiming to breathe new life into the Granite Mile could potentially set up its office in Union Terrace Gardens.

Our Union Street, a community-led organisation, has been seeking ideas from Aberdeen residents on how to improve the city centre.

Now, they have shared plans to potentially open an office where members of the public can come and talk to them directly.

The location in mind appears to be the Union Street Pavilion in the revamped gardens which has been up for lease for almost two years.

The group shared a video online this evening – all filmed from inside the unit – detailing their hopes to takeover the space.

However, it was made clear they would step back if another potential tenant willing to pay rent showed interest.

‘In the heart of Union Street’

Bob Keiller on Union Street. Image: Our Union Street.

Leading entrepreneur Bob Keiller, who is at the helm of the taskforce, said: “We need a city centre base and debated the merits of being in an empty unit on the street versus Union Terrace Gardens.

“It’s new, ready to occupy with fiber-optic data which makes it attractive, and means that we are not restricting anyone else from taking space on Union Street.

“We are discussing a modest rent for the Our Union Street team with the provision that we would move out if a longer-term tenant emerges.

“The property is quirky but should be a great place to welcome volunteers and mobilise teams to go out and tackle street projects.”

The three pavilions in Union Terrace Gardens were listed for lease by the council’s property agents FG Burnett in June 2021 with viewings starting in the August.

While one has been open as Common Sense Coffee House and Bar since September last year, the other two pavilions have remained empty.

The three-story Union Street Pavilion is the largest of the three – described as “restaurant-sized” – and is located next to the Edward VIII statue.

It has a passenger lift, toilets and storage spaces, as well as staff facilities and a plant room in the basement.

Aims to fill empty city units

One of the 47 empty retail units on Union Street.

Our Union Street has been founded by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Aberdeen Inspired, Aberdeen City Council and Opportunity North East, with additional support from Shell.

In a message shared on the website, Mr Keiller has said: “We think that our priorities should be focussed on filling the empty retail units and, in the meantime, make the empty units look less abandoned and unloved.”

The taskforce want to get more businesses into the 47 vacant units by launching a nationwide hunt for takers.

This is just one of the key areas they are seeking ideas from the public to improve in the city centre which must be submitted for consideration by midnight on Sunday.

