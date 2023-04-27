New Granite Mile taskforce share hopes of setting up office in Union Terrace Gardens

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A taskforce aiming to breathe new life into the Granite Mile could potentially set up its office in Union Terrace Gardens.

Our Union Street, a community-led organisation, has been seeking ideas from Aberdeen residents on how to improve the city centre.

Now, they have shared plans to potentially open an office where members of the public can come and talk to them directly.

The location in mind appears to be the Union Street Pavilion in the revamped gardens which has been up for lease for almost two years.

The group shared a video online this evening – all filmed from inside the unit – detailing their hopes to takeover the space.

However, it was made clear they would step back if another potential tenant willing to pay rent showed interest.

‘In the heart of Union Street’

Leading entrepreneur Bob Keiller, who is at the helm of the taskforce, said: “We need a city centre base and debated the merits of being in an empty unit on the street versus Union Terrace Gardens.

“It’s new, ready to occupy with fiber-optic data which makes it attractive, and means that we are not restricting anyone else from taking space on Union Street.

“We are discussing a modest rent for the Our Union Street team with the provision that we would move out if a longer-term tenant emerges.

“The property is quirky but should be a great place to welcome volunteers and mobilise teams to go out and tackle street projects.”

The three pavilions in Union Terrace Gardens were listed for lease by the council’s property agents FG Burnett in June 2021 with viewings starting in the August.

While one has been open as Common Sense Coffee House and Bar since September last year, the other two pavilions have remained empty.

The three-story Union Street Pavilion is the largest of the three – described as “restaurant-sized” – and is located next to the Edward VIII statue.

It has a passenger lift, toilets and storage spaces, as well as staff facilities and a plant room in the basement.

Aims to fill empty city units

Our Union Street has been founded by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Aberdeen Inspired, Aberdeen City Council and Opportunity North East, with additional support from Shell.

In a message shared on the website, Mr Keiller has said: “We think that our priorities should be focussed on filling the empty retail units and, in the meantime, make the empty units look less abandoned and unloved.”

The taskforce want to get more businesses into the 47 vacant units by launching a nationwide hunt for takers.

This is just one of the key areas they are seeking ideas from the public to improve in the city centre which must be submitted for consideration by midnight on Sunday.