Highland-based bishop ‘honoured’ to present sceptre at coronation

The head of the Scottish Episcopal Church has been asked to take a pivotal ceremonial duty at the coronation of King Charles and the Queen Consort next week.

The Most Rev Mark Strange, Bishop of Moray, Ross and Caithness, and primus, will present the sovereign’s sceptre with cross to the Archbishop of Canterbury at what is an important and symbolic moment at the heart of the coronation service at Westminster Abbey.

The Archbishop will then place the sceptre in the right hand of the King, just moments before the new monarch is crowned.

Bishop Mark has been invited to fulfil this historic role as primus, otherwise known as at the head, of the Scottish Episcopal Church, the Anglican Communion’s representative in Scotland.

The honour also comes as recognition of service given by the Primus to the Scottish Episcopal Church and to the wider Anglican Communion, as well as his significant contributions to public life.

‘Delighted and honoured’

“I am delighted and honoured to be invited to participate at such a powerful moment in the coronation of King Charles III,” said the primus, who will also be part of the ecumenical leaders’ procession into the abbey.

“Last year I was among those who gathered at Westminster Abbey to give thanks and bid farewell on the sombre occasion of the state funeral of Her Majesty The Queen.

“It is a privilege to return to the abbey on what will be joyful day and once again represent the Scottish Episcopal Church.

“I am especially grateful that the invitation acknowledges my service not just in Scotland but in the wider Anglican Communion and within civic society.

“To be recognised for these commitments, which are so important to the role of primus, is deeply appreciated.”

An Aberdeen composer said he had received the “utmost honour” of producing a special music arrangement in Welsh for the coronation of King Charles.

Professor Paul Mealor, from Aberdeen University, has created a new version of the Kyrie (Lord, have mercy upon us) which will fill the Westminster Abbey next month.

The Kyrie is normally sung in Greek and traditionally opens mass.

What are the sceptres?

The two sovereign’s sceptres are part of the coronation regalia, sacred and secular objects which symbolise the service and responsibilities of the monarch.

The regalia, which are at the heart of the Crown Jewels, have played a central role in coronation services for hundreds of years.

The sovereign’s sceptre with cross, representing the sovereign’s temporal power, comprises a gold rod, surmounted by an enamelled heart-shaped structure which holds the Cullinan I diamond.

The sovereign’s sceptre with dove, which represents the sovereign’s spiritual role, will be presented by the Archbishop of Wales.

On the day of the coronation, May 6, formal celebrations will begin with a procession which sets off from Buckingham Palace at 10.20am.

It is expected to arrive at Westminster Abbey at 10.53am, with the coronation service due to begin at 11am.